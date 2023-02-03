Castlewood, in far Southwest Virginia’s Russell County, has about 2,000 people. There is one stop light and a really good Mexican restaurant, according to Isaac Gibson.

“And that’s about it,” Gibson said.

Oh, and Castlewood is also home to 49 Winchester, in which Gibson sings lead, plays guitar and writes songs that have the band flirting hard with nationwide recognition.

Gibson, 28, and his bandmates hit 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Saturday. The 225-capacity show sold out in four days, due to a combination of factors including the band’s release on New West Records, “Fortune Favors The Bold,” and its 2021 win in the FloydFest On the Rise contest. 49 Winchester, named for the address where Gibson grew up, has been touring hard on its own and opening for such Americana/rock acts as Turnpike Troubadours and Whiskey Myers.

It’s been quite a run so far, but it’s no overnight story for an act that Rolling Stone last year labeled “Country’s buzziest of buzz bands.” The guys that Gibson calls the “core four” — Chase Chafin (bass), Justin Louthian (drums), Brandon “Bus” Shelton (lead guitar) and Gibson — went to high school together. Chafin and Gibson grew up as next-door neighbors.

They formed 49 out of high school about nine years ago. (Keyboardist Tim Hall, from Chilhowie, and another Castlewood cat, pedal-steel man Noah Patrick, have joined since.)

“We didn’t know where to play, what to do or anything,” Gibson said in a phone call last month. “We just knew that we liked music and we knew that we wanted to pursue it as hard as we could.

“We worked our tail off for 8 or 9 years to get to the point where we are now. It’s felt like a grind at times, but it’s a grind we’ve always loved, always embraced, and we’re still doing it today.”

The band’s repertoire ran from Pokey LaFarge to the Allman Brothers Band and points in between. Meanwhile, Gibson was learning to write songs. He said his influences include John Prine, Townes Van Zandt, Jason Isbell and Tyler Childers. In particular, Childers made a big impression.

“He’s able to remain really uniquely Appalachian in the way that he sings, the way he delivers his lines, the way that he speaks, the way that he is, the way that he carries himself,” Gibson said. “He’s a guy that’s never wavered from that and I really appreciate it.”

The band hit the regional nightspot circuit hard, including three dates at Martin’s Downtown. Venue co-owner Jason Martin, in a text exchange, said the band’s last stop there was April 2021, when 49 drew 100, “which is kinda skewed since we weren’t really out of the pandemic at that time.”

He added: “I thought they were a great band at that time with tons of potential but didn’t necessarily see them shooting up this fast. Good for them though!”

49 Winchester took inspiration from two other Southwest Virginia bands, Folk Soul Revival and Virginia Ground. But seeing an East Tennessee act, This Mountain, play in a venue over the state line gave the band a new perspective.

The music was hard to put a finger on, Gibson said.

“They were up there doing their own thing, living in that moment on stage, and that was a big inspiration for us in the early days,” he said.

Gibson and his mates strive to avoid a single-genre trap. They started out more country, then turned toward rock, with the lines blurring as the years passed.

“I think that ability to reach both markets, both types of listener, has been a big strength for us over the years,” Gibson said. “People that love rock ‘n’ roll are gonna love 49. People that love country are gonna love 49. I think that being a band that’s doing something a little bit different and a little bit in a gray area, kind of a borderland, I think that’s been a big advantage for us, as opposed to a hindrance.”

Alt-country soul is the moniker found on the band’s social media channels. The sound drew New West Records, home to Nikki Lane, All Them Witches, Ben Folds and Rodney Crowell, among others. The band signed its contract with the label at FloydFest in 2021, the same year it won the audience-voted On the Rise competition.

“Everything for the last couple of years has just felt like the cherry on top,” Gibson said. “All we ever wanted to do was put ourselves in a position to pursue this full-time with all of our heart, and really do it in the way that we know we can.

“All the growth that’s been taking place, the big rapid boom that’s happening right now that we’re right in the middle of — Spotify listens going through the roof, and everything’s going up — it took a lot of work to get here, and I think that’s something that people are maybe not as aware of as we are, of course, because they haven’t been behind the scenes and seen if for as long.

“But we’re just really fortunate to see it finally start paying dividends and impact our life in a big way.”

That impact is not likely to include a move away from Castlewood.

“We’re all still relatively close to home. Me and my girlfriend live about 5-6 miles from where I grew up, and probably will for the duration of the future,” he said. “Everybody wants me to move to Nashville, and I don’t think I’m gonna do that. I like it here. Peace and quiet.

“I love the city. I love being there. I love the connections I have there. But a Zoom call takes care of a lot of it.”

Michael Franti returning to the Coves

Union Hall venue Coves Amphitheater at SML has announced five of the acts that will be playing there this year, and tickets are on sale for all of them. Michael Franti & Spearhead is scheduled to return for a July 7 show. Advance tickets are $87.50 and $57.50 via seetickets.us/070723.

Other acts scheduled to date are:

The Wailin’ Jennys on April 23, with tickets at $145 (VIP), $60 and $47.50 via seetickets.us/042323.

The “Happy Together” Tour, with The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, and more is June 22. Tickets are $77.50 and $52.50 at seetickets.us/062223.

Legacy Motown Revue, on June 24, features $115 and $30 tickets at seetickets.us/062423.

Abba tribute act ARRIVAL From Sweden plays on Aug. 20. Tickets are $62.50 and $42.50 via seetickets.us/082023.

Rooster Walk announces artists at large

The Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival, set for May 25-28, has announced its lineup of artists at large, the performers who will sit in and add value across the festival. And frankly, it’s got the makings of a supergroup, with a cool mix of local players who fit right in with the national-level ones.

Two Roanoke performers — harmonica man and percussionist Robby Carden and bassist Jake Dempsey, along with Bassett native Josh Shilling (vocals, keys) and Fincastle native Erin Lunsford (vocals, multiple instruments) will be on hand. Saxophonist Ron Holloway, drummer Jeff Sipe and guitarist Wallace Mullinax round out the intriguing lineup. Will be interesting to see where and how these folks pop up.