cutNscratch: A Handmade guitar; Lime Kiln live music; new Poe Mack CD

Interested in a finely crafted, six-string beauty? Want to help out a Floyd music school that teaches mountain music styles? Luthier Jackson Cunningham and Handmade Music School have teamed up for just those sorts of things.

The nonprofit music school hopes to sell 800 tickets at $25 a pop to fund programming at the organization, which does traditional music and dance lessons, workshops and camps.

Cunningham, an Oregon native, moved to Southwest Virginia to learn his craft from the likes of Audrey Hash Ham (Albert Hash’s daughter), Mac Traynham, Wayne Henderson and the late Arthur Conner. He has been building his Cunningham guitars for 15 years in Grayson County.

The ax in question was inspired by steel-string instruments of the early 1930s, and is versatile for players into flatpicking old-time and bluegrass music, as well as blues finger picking.

“It is all top-shelf tone-wood I’ve been waiting for the right time to use on a special instrument,” Jackson said in a news release from the music school. “I’m most proud of the fit and finish and the sound of the guitar. Some instruments just come together the way you want and this one is definitely one of my favorites.”