cutNscratch: A Handmade guitar; Lime Kiln live music; new Poe Mack CD

Interested in a finely crafted, six-string beauty? Want to help out a Floyd music school that teaches mountain music styles? Luthier Jackson Cunningham and Handmade Music School have teamed up for just those sorts of things.
The nonprofit music school hopes to sell 800 tickets at $25 a pop to fund programming at the organization, which does traditional music and dance lessons, workshops and camps.
Cunningham, an Oregon native, moved to Southwest Virginia to learn his craft from the likes of Audrey Hash Ham (Albert Hash’s daughter), Mac Traynham, Wayne Henderson and the late Arthur Conner. He has been building his Cunningham guitars for 15 years in Grayson County.
The ax in question was inspired by steel-string instruments of the early 1930s, and is versatile for players into flatpicking old-time and bluegrass music, as well as blues finger picking.
“It is all top-shelf tone-wood I’ve been waiting for the right time to use on a special instrument,” Jackson said in a news release from the music school. “I’m most proud of the fit and finish and the sound of the guitar. Some instruments just come together the way you want and this one is definitely one of my favorites.”
The raffle tickets are available through June 10, with the winner selected June 11 in a drawing at Handmade Music School’s mother venue, Floyd Country Store, during the live and live-streamed Friday Night Jamboree.
Get more information and/or tickets at handmademusicschool.com and floydcountrystore.com.
Lime Kiln resumes live music
After the ubiquitous, COVID-19 break, Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington is among the many outdoor venues announcing 2021 concerts. It looks good.
Tickets are on sale now for shows that don’t stop in these parts often — Milk Carton Kids, Watkins Family Hour and Madison Cunningham. Those more familiar with Western Virginia stages include Sam Bush Band, Darrell Scott (with his Electrifying Trio), Steep Canyon Rangers, Seldom Scene and The Lone Bellow. The latter band, with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno opening, kicks off the series on June 19.
Tickets and season passes on on sale at limekilntheater.org. See the info box with this story for the full schedule and ticket prices per show.
Poe Mack’s ‘Tamarack Lane’
The sun rises and sets. People are born and die. Taxes are levied. Byron “Poe” Mack makes albums.
The Roanoke Valley rapper, writer, producer and promoter this week released his 27th solo project, “Tamarack Lane.” The 11-track release is an autobiographical one, its title a nod to the address where he wrote his first rhymes. It’s the first release on his recently relaunched label, Mackstrumental Records.
Collaborators include his longtime friend and sometime musical partner, Case “Jones” Jaffa, Minnix, Nitelyfe, Atlanta-based producer D.R.U.G.S. Beats and Roanoke singer Rhiana Roper. The latter’s contribution comes on the cut “#HeToo.”
“She was the perfect soulful voice to put the icing on the cake,” Mack wrote in an email exchange. “All of the collabs complemented the vibe of the album.”
Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music for a video soundslide that includes a portion of “#HeToo.”
It’s a deeply soulful outing, as usual, but there are no local shows scheduled to celebrate it.
“I’m ready to set up stuff but unfortunately it’s a lot easier to book away from Roanoke,” Mack wrote.
That’s a real shame.
Check out the album at mackstrumental.bandcamp.com.