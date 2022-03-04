cutNscratch: A Rooster Walk co-founder moves on; opera and poetry at The Spot; Girl Rock! band directory

A lot of positive things have happened for the Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival in the years since William Baptist co-founded the Martinsville-area event.

Rooster Walk, meant to honor posthumously the lives of Edwin “The Rooster” Penn and Walker Shank, has grown into a nonprofit regional institution that has donated more than $100,000 to a scholarship program directed at Martinsville High School. And it has developed a reputation as a family-friendly event on beautiful grounds that brings in great touring performers from across the country.

After two years off because of COVID, the festival is scheduled for its 12th edition, May 26-29 at Pop’s Farm. Baptist, however, won’t be at the center of the action. The festival announced this week that he has decided to leave.

Baptist, who was the event’s chief of operations, founded Rooster Walk alongside Johnny Buck in 2009. Baptist and Buck, the executive director, created Rooster Walk in memory of the childhood friends, Martinsville natives who passed away while in their mid-20s.

Baptist, in a message exchange on Facebook, said that he was thankful for his coworkers, board members, supporters, sponsors, artists and especially Rooster Walk fans “for making the last 15 years of my life so rich with memories and experiences.

“We started this thing when we lost two very special people. My experiences with Rooster Walk have allowed me to feel a closer presence to Edwin and Walker (and others we’ve lost along the way) and all they stood for. I never would have been able to process losing my two best friends without finding my joy in bringing joy to others.”

He said he is looking to learn new skills and to create, and that he is moving to Charlottesville. Baptist has lived on Pop’s Farm much of the time since Rooster Walk moved there in 2015.

“It’ll be interesting to try a ‘9-5’ job,” he wrote. “I’m hoping that I can leave work at work for a little while and spend more time with family and my friends that are like family. I promise this isn’t the last that our music scene has seen of me.”

Rusty Lacy, the Rooster Walk Inc. board president, said in a festival news release that he and everyone associated with the festival are grateful for Baptist’s time and efforts.

“Without him, the company and the festival wouldn’t exist as we know them today,” Lacy said in the release. “His countless hours of work, plus his vision and imagination will leave an indelible mark. We wish him nothing but the best as he moves on to new pursuits.”

The festival has launched a search to fill the position.

Grace Potter, Little Feat, Lettuce and Moon Taxi top the bill for this year’s version. Hit roosterwalk.com for more info and tickets.

Opera and poetryOpera Roanoke and The Spot on Kirk are combining on March 17 to explore the intersection of music and poetry with two MacArthur “Genius” Fellows.

A Way With Words: A Celebration of Black Voices in Poetry and Music will feature Terrance Hayes and Tyshawn Sorey. Hayes is a poet and English Professor at New York University. Sorey is a multi-instrumentalist and composer. The men co-wrote Cycles of My Being with internationally recognized tenor Lawrence Brownlee, who will perform it on May 1 at Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall. Opera Roanoke is funding the project with a $15,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant.

At the March 17 event, Hayes and Sorey will share stories and music from their perspective as black artists, according to an Opera Roanoke news release.

“Having artists of this caliber here in Roanoke is going to be an unforgettable experience,” the opera’s general director, Brooke Tolley, said in the news release. “We want people to know that while opera is our bread and butter, offering unique experiences that wouldn’t exist without our community’s arts organizations is important to us as well.”

Tickets are $20 via 540-982-2742 or operaroanoke.org.

Girls Rock! Roanoke adds music listingsAre you a woman, non-binary or gender diverse person looking to get your music out there? Girls Rock! Roanoke has a service for you.

The after school and summer school program for musical girls has added a band directory to its website. Go to girlsrockroanoke.org/band-directory to post your act’s information. The org’s executive director, Lacey Levy, said in an email that the free listing, called the Girls+ Rock Roanoke Collective, is meant to help venues, festivals and talent bookers easily find performers.

“We’re working on doing our part to make sure music is equitable and accessible!” Levy wrote.

