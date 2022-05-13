cutNscratch: A symphony stalwart retires

COVID-19 shut down lots of things, including the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and its youth symphony.

During that enforced layoff, Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra Conductor James Glazebrook discovered that he liked not having anything to do.

“I found that just being calm, being quiet, being untroubled wasn’t a bad thing,” Glazebrook said in a phone call last week. After a music career that began in 1960, he decided to “just hang it up, rather than just kind of keep hanging on,” he added.

After an April 30 RYSO concert, he put down the baton for the final time. Glazebrook, 82, a violinist and former RSO concertmaster and associate concertmaster, had conducted the youth for 32 years. He joined the RSO in 1975, when he came here from San Diego to join the music faculty at Virginia Tech. He had already been making a living at music since 1960, he said.

Glazebrook in 1957 was a recent high school graduate when he joined the San Diego Symphony under the famous choral conductor Robert Shaw, according to information the RSO provided. He spent three years as assistant concertmaster in the San Diego Opera and was concertmaster at stops in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Anchorage, Alaska; and Oregon, according to the RSO.

He retired as a professor in 2020, the year after he gave up running the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Music Institute. He gave up his RSO violin chair in June 2021.

Among all those gigs, Glazebrook deemed conducting the youth symphony to be his favorite.

“There’s just something special about the group, about the ideals of it, about the growth that you can see,” Glazebrook said. “I don’t think of myself as a sentimental guy, and I kind of surprise myself and choke up when I’m telling the orchestra this kind of stuff.

“It’s just very, very close to my heart.”

He’ll miss the performances, the interactions with students, and particularly the rehearsals — “because you get the chance to teach them about things,” he said.

“But I reached an age where I don’t think I’m going to miss all the decision-making that you have to do, picking programs, picking players, auditioning players, recruiting players, learning scores. You know, there comes a time when it’s time to put down your burdens.”

The symphony will soon look to fill his position.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Maestro Glazebrook for his amazing 45 years with the RSO, most of them as our RSO concertmaster,” David Stewart Wiley, the symphony’s music director and conductor, said in a news release. “He is a man of extraordinary character and distinction, a musician of depth, and a true leader in our region for decades, leading and mentoring our talented youth. Though he has chosen to retire, Jim will remain a vital advisor to us and a deeply respected and beloved colleague.”

Glazebrook has been in a unique position to observe the RSO, its youth orchestra and their combined growth over the decades. When he joined, the orchestra had a part-time conductor and a part-time manager, and performed about five concerts a year, he recalled. He saw growth in the mid-1980s, with full-time jobs for conductor and manager, a staff devoted to development, outreach and education. Pops concerts have become part of the scene.

“The quality of the orchestra is better, and the orchestra does more outreach into the community in more different ways, in recent years, than it has done,” Glazebrook said.

He added in an email: “We have also had steady and consistent leadership from the podium.”

Here’s hoping that he remains untroubled for years to come.

