cutNscratch: After leaving Harvester, Gary Jackson plots Coves course

For about 15 years, venue manager Gary Jackson has been right in the middle of the Southwest Virginia music scene.
A year at 202 Market led to about eight at Kirk Avenue Music Hall, then nearly six at Rocky Mount’s municipal venue, Harvester Performance Center, for the D.C.-area transplant. The latter job came to an end when Jackson announced his retirement in January. But Jackson is not through putting on concerts.
As his relationship with Rocky Mount was ending, a new one was emerging a half-hour away. Developer Dennis Crumpler, who owns The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake in Union Hall, brought on Jackson to book and promote shows at his waterfront community.
A stage is taking shape and has already hosted a performance by country duo Crawford & Power. The Legacy Motown Review is scheduled there on May 21. Next month, the Jerry Douglas Band, Allman Betts Band and a blues triple-bill of Ana Popovic, Eric Gales and Mike Zito are performing there. At least six, and likely several more, shows are scheduled through fall.
Jackson said he is taking no pay for the job. Instead, he is working to mentor a possible successor there over the next five years, while raising money through the concerts for the nonprofit Smith Mountain Lake Good Neighbors. That organization serves children with programs including camps, arts programs and free lunches.
SML Good Neighbors makes sure that kids in need go home on weekends with “a backpack full of food, no questions asked,” Jackson said.
While he gives back, he gets to work with a multitude of acts that he has booked at the Harvester. Douglas, Popovic, Ricky Skaggs, Tommy Emmanuel, Paul Thorn and Tab Benoit played the Rocky Mount venue over the years.
Those performers, along with the likes of country music’s Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Marty Stuart and other national names from across the genre spectrum, put Rocky Mount on the map as a place with a great venue, while it gained a reputation among performers as a fun place to stop.
Jackson pointed to the Virginia Tech Office of Economic Development, which in a study conducted three years ago said that the Harvester had an economic impact of $1.1 million on Franklin County in 2016, including $232,042 in additional household income. That added up to about a $3 return on every dollar the town invested in the venue, according to that office’s analysis.
“The [town’s] mission was economic development,” Jackson said. “And I feel like I did that quite successfully.”
Jackson said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the departure of Rocky Mount’s former assistant town manager, Matt Hankins, were key factors in his decision to retire.
Hankins was the Harvester’s CEO until he stepped down in July 2020 to take a job in Wythe County’s government.
Jackson said that the town administration no longer saw the Harvester in the way he did.
“I don’t want to beat the town up, or anybody up,” Jackson said. “I loved working for the town. It was just time to go, I guess. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just life. I wish nothing but the best for whatever the next chapter of the Harvester is.”
The town announced in February that it had hired Charlotte, North Carolina-based Micah Davidson, a Roanoke native, as the venue’s director of operations. Davidson’s Midwood Entertainment will book and staff shows. The venue will resume live music in September, said Mark Moore, who took over as assistant town manager in October.
“We’re excited about the future and look forward to what happens next at the Harvester,” Moore said.
By September 2020, Jackson had met with Crumpler and DA Peters, the builder at The Coves, and they asked him to put on a series called Art at the Coves, which featured Southwest Virginia musicians and artists’ work in a physically distanced setting at the development. They liked the result and suggested booking touring artists for a couple of events. Bluegrassers Lonesome River Band and Junior Sisk played one of them, and Dobro master Douglas played another.
The Halloween day experience with Douglas, performing in a duo with bassist Daniel Kimbrough, was beautiful, Jackson said.
“That’s when Dennis and I started talking,” Jackson recalled. “He said, ‘Let’s do something on a more permanent basis that benefits charity.’ And that’s how The Coves Amphitheater came to be.”
The amphitheater is certified for 1,050 people, he said.
Jackson has his Harvester crew, which the town laid off in October due to the pandemic, along with many of the volunteers who helped at concerts there over the years, he said. He calls them family. He and Crumpler have become close, too, he said.
After five years more of shows and team-building there, it will be time to hand it off.
“Dennis and I — I’ll be in my mid-70s or whatever by then — we can sit up on the hill and enjoy the show and watch other people take over and run it.”