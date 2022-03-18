cutNscratch: Are we nostalgic for nu metal? Maria Bamford at Jefferson Center; Palmyra music

Most days provide surprises of some kind. This week’s big surprise: Limp Bizkit is back together and coming to Roanoke.

I mean, I guess if you really like Limp Bizkit, you would know they’re back together. I put the name in the search engine and saw that the “nu metal” brats who, admittedly, produced an earworm or two decades ago, even have new music.

But why? Listening now, that stuff sounds so dated, and the new single “Dad Vibes” is very boring. Not sure if singer Fred Durst still likes to throw around the homophobic slurs like he did back in his heyday, but if his success was happening now, he’d be “canceled” by the “woke mob,” as defenders of such things as homophobic, racist and other trashy comments like to chant.

But, to employ another cliche, here we are. Limp Bizkit is coming to Berglund Coliseum on May 4. The band calls it the “Still Sucks Tour.” Sounds stolen from their old friends Primus.

Are we nostalgic for this? I mean, the pop culture cycle spins around, and people have been nostalgic for pretty much every era. So here is this late 1990s-early 2000s niche, and man, I can’t feel it. This band evokes the second, angrier, more rapey Woodstock (btw, it wasn’t Limp Bizkit’s fault that this was a historically horrible event, no matter what the promoter said), and a general spite that comes from wanting too much attention (that, though, is all on Durst).

That said, a look at the old social media channels shows some enthusiasm for the May 4 show. Berglund Center’s Wednesday announcement post got 285 reactions, and only seven of those were the laugh emoji. Fifty-three were of the dropped jaw variety — it’s hard to tell whether that sort of “wow” is a positive or negative signal — while 46 were the heart sign. The rest were basic “likes.”

Comments included: “This is what I want for my birthday;” “Are those guys still around?” and “This town is great for bringing in has beens … unless you like country.”

Sure enough, two days later, the venue announced a current country music hit-maker, Parker McCollum, is coming to Elmwood Park under Berglund’s steam.

Maria Bamford coming to Jefferson CenterHere’s one from the “missed it the first go-round” announcements pile. Stand-up comic Maria Bamford has a Roanoke date. She’ll headline Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall on Aug. 13.

Bamford, who literally can make her mental illness funny, has a resume that includes Netflix comedy series “Lady Dynamite,” two Comedy Central Presents stand-up episodes, and three hour-long stand up specials — “Weakness is the Brand,” “Old Baby” and “Maria Bamford, the special, special, special!”

Get tickets for $45, $40 and $30 via jeffcenter.org. Learn more about her at mariabamford.com.

New music from Crawford & Power, PalmyraA couple of Southwest Virginia-based acts are putting out new music. Crawford & Power, Franklin County-born and Roanoke-based, opened for Travis Tritt on Friday at Salem Civic Center. Meanwhile, the band this week released a video for its song “She Liked to Get High.” See and hear it at youtu.be/sUQuqpTYdko. Get more from the band at linktr.ee/crawfordandpower.

Palmyra, now set up in Floyd (though the band is back on the road a lot), is dropping a single per month leading to its first EP/tape debut in June. “Shenandoah” is the name of the tape. The trio released “Saratoga” on Feb. 25, and you can check it out at distrokid.com/hyperfollow/palmyra/saratoga-2, with more singles to come. We got an advance listen to the whole EP at the cutNscratch desk, and it’s mighty fine. RIYL Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Mipso and Watchhouse (the act formerly known as Mandolin Orange).

An award for the TaubmanThe Virginia Association of Museums awarded the Taubman Museum of Art its Innovation Award at the organization’s annual conference March 8. The museum gained its nomination on the strength of this video, which it submitted to the association — youtu.be/nTonuntvDEA.

According to a Taubman news release: “The Innovation Award was created to recognize museums that demonstrate a commitment to use their platform as a trusted source of information to build relationships with and create meaningful impact within their community, and begin conversations around important topics affecting the museum field and the world at large.”

Bedford performer ‘Going to Hollywood’Many audition, but relatively few are chosen. Bedford County’s Mark Osborne made the cut on “American Idol” auditions. See the 26-year-old’s audition tape at youtu.be/4qS26-NKYiQ. Osborne, a country singer, covered a Whiskey Myers song, “Stoned.”

