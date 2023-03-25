Women’s liberation wasn’t a thing a century ago, and there were few exceptions in the southern Appalachian region.

Husbands, churches and society in general weren’t necessarily down with a woman making it on her own, much less playing music for folks. Yet some brilliant songwriters and performers emerged from our part of the world. Mother Maybelle and Sara Carter, Ola Belle Reed, Elizabeth Cotten, Hazel Dickens and Etta Baker were among the players who made a lasting impact as the decades unwound.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, in Bristol, is paying its respects to those women and others with a new exhibit, “I’ve Endured: Women in Old-Time Music.” It opened on Thursday and runs through Dec. 31.

The exhibition looks not just at the women performers and other influencers of the past, but checks in with several in the present day, including Rhiannon Giddens and Martha Spencer, and attempts to put a finger on mountain folk music’s future, as well, according to the museum’s head curator, Rene Rodgers.

“In many cases women’s stories have been left out of old-time music or overshadowed by the achievements of male artists through the impact of gender roles and bias, unequal access to financial independence, not having access to decision-making roles, and more,” Rodgers said in a news release. “We’ve done our best to include as many of these fascinating women and their stories as possible in the exhibit, and reserved an area for feedback from the community to tell us who we may have missed.”

Here’s betting folks around Southwest Virginia can tell them about plenty of others.

Lime Kiln Theater announces lineup

Audiences rushed to Lime Kiln Theater’s website this week, after the venue on Thursday announced a summer series lineup that includes Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, The Seldom Scene, and Dan Tyminski. By Friday, Skaggs and Bush were sold out, along with all season passes.

49 Winchester opens the season on May 20, and that one is sold out, too. Rebirth Brass Band, Julian Lage and former Prairie Home Companion host Garrison Keillor with Robin and Linda Williams round out the lineup.

Get tickets while you can via limekilntheater.org.

More hair metal at Dr Pepper Park

A couple of late 20th century rock acts are headed for Dr Pepper Park. Slaughter and Vixen team up for a July 15 show.

Slaughter had hits with “Up All Night” and “Fly To The Angels” in the 1990s, while Vixen — an all-babe band, in the parlance of that time — scored with “Edge of a Broken Heart” and “How Much Love” in the ’80s.

Tickets are $59, $35 and $149 (VIP) in advance via drpepperpark.com. A meet-and-greet with both bands is on the agenda, too, and fans can get tickets for that event at etix.com.

Vixen drummer Roxy Petrucci remains from the original lineup, which gained additional fame from Penelope Spheeris’ documentary, “The Decline of Western Civilization II: The Metal Years.” Slaughter has every original member aside from the late guitarist, Tim Kelly.