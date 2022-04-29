cutNscratch: Blacksburg's Moss Arts Center drops lineup

A widely diverse lineup is set for the Moss Arts Center, in Blacksburg, this year and next.

It starts outdoors with the danceable Latin music of Cimafunk and ends inside the venue’s main hall with jazz vocals from Cécile McLorin Salvant. In between are acts including Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra and Soweto Gospel Choir.

There’s poetry and prose readings from acclaimed writers, along with acrobats, Sri Lankan and Indian dance fusion, even local stalwarts Opera Roanoke and Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.

If you were asking what jumped out at me from the Moss Arts Center’s news release this week, I would start with MoodSwing. That’s sax man Joshua Redman, pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist Christian McBride and drummer Brian Blade. Those four, who Redman gathered for his 1994 album, “MoodSwing,” are among the top cats on the planet, no doubt.

I’ve seen each of them at Roanoke’s Jefferson Center in years past, including a Redman/Mehldau duo gig; and Blade with McBride, backing the late Chick Corea (an astounding night of improvised, acoustic jazz). The quartet reunites on Sept. 27 at Moss.

Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music and scroll to page bottom to see the full lineup. Click on youtu.be/aHnA66pjiqc to see a promo video from the Moss. Btw, if you haven’t been in that room, you have at least one of 21 excuses to buy tickets.

Full-season subscriptions are online at artscenter.vt.edu.

Open Studios Tour Roanoke

A free, self-guided driving tour of artists’ spaces in Roanoke and Roanoke County is happening today and Sunday.

The 22nd annual Open Studios Tour of Roanoke features 20 pro painters, printers, sculptors and other artists, showing their stuff in homes, studios and gardens — and outdoors, at a pop-up space next to the Crystal Springs Fire Station, according to a news release from event organizers.

It is set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. You can get artist info and a map that works on your mobile device from openstudiostourroanoke.com. Follow the group at instagram.com/openstudiosroa.

Open Studios Roanoke member artists including Winn Ballenger, Mary Boxley Bullington, Meridith Brehmer Entingh, Sarah EK Muse, Diane Patton, Rachel Uchizono, Annie Waldrop and Nan Mahone Wellborn are in the mix as are guests including designated “Emerging Artist” Isha Devine.

Dr Pepper Park art initiative

The outdoor concert venue off Jefferson Street is teaming with Blue Eagle Credit Union for the “Insta-Jammin’ Rock Art Initiative” on the Dr Pepper Park site this summer.

Local artists including Scott Noel, Katherine Devine (Isha Devine’s mom, btw) and Jane Gabrielle are doing work that will be on display throughout the venue’s 2022 season, according to a news release.

The artists are making their sculptures from recycled, upcycled and repurposed materials, according to the release. Gabrielle’s portable statue of a winged guitar on a pedestal will include reclaimed metal and aluminum, along with a large wooden warehouse spool, according to drawings the venue provided.

New music from Marcus

A mainstay of jazz piano in the Star City has a new record, and it’s getting some love on the web.

Lenny Marcus has released “When A Door Opens,” which he calls an ode to his jazz heroes. It includes trio takes on players including Vince Guaraldi, Dave Brubeck, McCoy Tyner, Thelonious Monk and Chick Corea, whose “When A Door Opens” gives the disc its title.

The website allaboutjazz.com had plenty of good to say about it, including this tasty, review-closing compliment: “… Marcus is a superlative pianist leading a world-class trio. The rest is merely icing on an already appetizing cake.”

Get some of that flavor tonight, when he plays at Montano’s. The show starts at 7 p.m. Can’t make it out? He’ll be back there on May 7, May 21 and June 11 and beyond, all part of a longstanding residency for a cat who studied with Ellis Marsalis, Ray Bryant and Alvin Batiste.

Keep up with him at lennymarcusmusic.com.

Goodbye Plaster Caster

We can’t go another column without noting that Cynthia “Plaster Caster” Albritton has died. Albritton, a groupie who became famous for her plaster molds of rock stars’ privates, died on April 21.

We’ll leave it to you to plumb the depths of her hard work. But we feel that KISS told the tale well with its ode, “Plaster Caster,” so here is that link — youtu.be/G6Nxo5jBksU.

Reaching Grease

Five years ago tomorrow, the performer known as Col. Bruce Hampton (Ret.) died on stage in Atlanta, while a band of his favorite musicians and friends played his favorite song at his 70th birthday party.

Good writers including Alan Paul and Jerry Grillo have put down all the details better than I ever could. In fact, I bought and highly recommend Grillo’s book, “The Music and Mythocracy of Col. Bruce Hampton: A Basically True Biography.” Hampton considered himself a “Double A manager,” and he coached up such musicians as Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Jimmy Herring, Jeff Sipe and many more. His bands were always great to hear, including on a few dates in the valleys over the decades.

Grillo’s book and other sources contain this Hampton quote from the early 1970s, recorded when he was part of Atlanta’s Hampton Grease Band.

“See, our main ambition in life, aside from growing a bosom on top of our heads, is to die on stage. When we die on stage that will be when we ultimately reach Grease,” Hampton said in the group’s first interview.

He did not achieve the former. He most stylistically reached the latter.

