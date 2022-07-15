cutNscratch: Bristol Rhythm, Jim Lauderdale a match; cheers to Brian Mesko

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion organizers are prepping for the Bristol event’s 21st run.

A couple of the festival’s mainstays — Jim Lauderdale and Leah Ross —made stops in Roanoke last week to share a little music and talk about the Twin Cities throwdown, set for Sept. 9-11.

Ross, for years the director of Bristol Rhythm’s guiding organization, Birthplace of Country Music, has recently stepped away from that duty but remains its director of advancement and what the Birthplace calls its “face.” Americana music singer and hit songwriter Lauderdale joined her on the rolling press junket.

The pair met up with us on July 8 at The Spot on Kirk to discuss this year’s festival, which celebrates the 95th anniversary of the Bristol Sessions, aka the so-called “big bang of country music,” and the relationship that has developed between this festival and Lauderdale.

The Virginia side of Bristol even has a permanent Lauderdale Stage where performances happen even when the festival is not on.

The friendship began when Lauderdale participated in a tribute set for the Bristol Sessions, during the festival’s 10th anniversary, Ross said. The city’s spirit captured Lauderdale.

“As a musician, as a performer, you just hit these spots and festivals that you love,” Lauderdale said. “Ever since I started doing it several years ago, I just loved it and wanted to go back anytime they’d have me.”

Those 1927 performers — particularly the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers, along with recording engineer Ralph Peer — might not have realized the impact they were making, but Lauderdale says he can still feel it in the streets there.

“To me, there’s something about Bristol … You go into the Ryman [Auditorium, in Nashville] or someplace that has this history to it that kind of makes you feel tingly, and that’s the way it is for me when I go to downtown Bristol. I feel in some ways that those people from the Bristol Sessions of 1927, their vibration is still there, as corny and odd as that might sound but i feel like … it had such an impact on the world of popular music.

“Jumping ahead to the present time, the festival is unique in the way it’s laid out, and there’s this laid back feel. The people that go to it are really music lovers, very kind folks and there’s just this really great vibe going. I like to just walk around and hear as many people as I can while I’m there.”

Ross credits the festival’s success to those in the region who embraced the musical heritage and understood that the music now happening in Bristol ties back to those days in cool ways.

“We started to believe in our town,” Ross said. “And now when you come downtown, it’s alive. I think there’s one building … where there’s not something happening there. You can come down almost every night and hear music.”

And it’s a great help to have someone with Lauderdale’s reputation — the likes of George Strait, Patty Loveless, The Chicks and Gary Allen have recorded his songs. He hosts the Nashville-based PBS show “Music City Roots,” and many consider him an Americana ambassador.

“Jim Lauderdale has been our friend for a long time, and we love him,” Ross said.

Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video from the Spot on Kirk of Lauderdale performing “That Kind Of Life (That Kind Of Day),” from his upcoming album, “Game Changer,” due Aug. 26.

Cheers to MeskoIt is really hard for this music-writer-turned-editor to get out and hear live music midweek, like in the good old days. Sometimes, though, you gotta say “hang the hassles” and go out. Brian Mesko’s musical birthday party was one of those sometimes.

Mesko turned 43 on Wednesday, and in a bit of logistical serendipity, was able to get his band The Danktet back together at Parkway Brewing Co., in Salem.

It’s enough to celebrate Mesko — an uncommonly good guitarist and strong multi-instrumentalist — because the guy has had major, life-saving heart surgery in the past couple of years, which he followed up with an epic comeback. But to hear The Danktet? That’s the candle on the cake.

The bassist in this soul-jazz instrumental outfit is Dane Alderson, an Australian native who moved to Virginia and used to play the valley much more frequently before he took over the bass gig in storied fusion band the Yellowjackets. Richmond drummer Forrest Young, a super musical cat with chops and solid time, anchored the show.

The band played covers and original songs from its only CD to date, “One Thing Right.” The Danktet closed a two-set Wednesday with the title track, a slow, hypnotic number that brought to mind some of Jimmy Herring’s coolest slow jams. The 10-minute song got a standing ovation — at a brewpub!

I mean, the song itself was worth the reception, but the crowd of friends and fans surely were standing to celebrate another year that we get to hear Mesko play and be around his good energy — and for the rare set that includes one of the planet’s great bassists and a drummer that can tie it all together.

A couple of sit-ins included singer Terry Brown, who has a captivating and powerful voice. Mesko is playing with Brown tonight, as Brown’s Ascension Project hits Twisted Track Brewpub. You can hear Mesko on occasion with another jazz-leaning outfit, The What Four, and frequently with his wife, strong and soulful Melissa Mesko.

They are all part of a vibrant live music scene that is in effect almost daily in the valleys. See a bunch of other Saturday listings at bit.ly/toptix071622.