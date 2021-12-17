cutNscratch: Concert announcements include Quiet Riot, Milk Carton Kids

Concert tickets make good stocking stuffers, and Southwest Virginia venues are giving you options.

Roanoke’s Dr Pepper Park and Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center rolled out a bunch this week, led by (in this admittedly old columnist’s opinion) Quiet Riot, which hits Dr Pepper Park on July 16.

Part of the reason this one stuck out to me was because as soon as I saw it, I realized that half of that band’s classic lineup is dead.

Lead singer Kevin DuBrow died in 2007 of a drug and alcohol overdose.

Drummer Frankie Banali succumbed to cancer in 2020.

Guitarist Carlos Cavazo has not been in the band for about 15 years.

However, bassist Rudy Sarzo is back in, so there is at least one rocker who played on the hits “Metal Health” and the Slade cover, “Cum On Feel the Noize.”

Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative) plays those massive drum beats these days, and Alex Grossi is on guitar. The singer, a veteran of such bands as Ratt, LA Guns and Adler’s Appetite, actually goes by the name of Jizzy Pearl. A quick web search shows that he was born James Wilkinson, which we would agree is not nearly as glam metal.

Tickets are $99 (VIP), $49 and $25 (not including tax and fee) and went on sale Friday at drpepperpark.com. Other concerts are listed there, and more hair-band announcements are in the offing.

The Harvester, meanwhile, has blasted announcement after announcement. Here are highlights, in order of appearance.

Richmond’s Carbon Leaf, a longtime Harvester favorite, is returning to the venue on Feb. 18. Langhorne Slim, a FloydFest favorite, hits the Harvester on March 20. Grammy Award-nominated Milk Carton Kids, who have some of the best acoustic guitar work a six-string fan could possibly want, are headed for Rocky Mount on April 12. Bluegrass band The SteelDrivers is set for the weekend of May 13-14.

The Seattle-based rockers of Candlebox play an acoustic show there on April 23. The Wood Brothers’ singer/guitarist Oliver Wood is bringing his own band (including Wood Bros’ drummer Jano Rix) to the Harvester on April 24. And Americana/country godfather Rodney Crowell returns to town on May 21.

Get show details, ticket prices and more listings at harvester-music.com.

Salem Civic Center made a couple of announcements this week, as well. Travis Tritt, who has made more news of late due to his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations and mask-wearing than with his music, is coming to the arena on March 18. Franklin County’s own Crawford & Power, who have played a lot of shows with Tritt, are opening. Tickets are $102.50, $72.50, $62.50, $52.50 and $42.50, with $5 for preferred parking.

Contemporary Christian act Casting Crowns is leading a bill headed for Salem on March 10. We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor are opening. Tickets are $94.75, $74.75, $44.75, $34.75 and $26.75, with a $41.50 VIP add-on.

Get tickets for both shows at the Salem Civic Center box office (avoid those pesky online purchase fees) and Ticketmaster.com. Get more Salem Civic Center info, including for the rodeo and a motocross event, at salemciviccenter.com.

While we’re talking up new announcements, let’s remember that Jefferson Center has most of its previously announced season series shows happening after the new year. It includes Sam Bush with Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall and George Meyer with some high-class bluegrass (Jan. 23); jazz icons Pat Metheny (Feb. 5) and Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (March 23); and blues modernizer Shemekia Copeland (April 22), who gets to headline a show there after nearly stealing a couple as an opening act. Get details and ticket info for those shows and many more at jeffcenter.org/events.

And finally, speaking of high class blues shows, Atlanta guitar rocker Tinsley Ellis is scheduled to play the Historic Masonic Theatre, in Clifton Forge, on Feb. 9. Ellis is touring behind his new album, “Devil May Care,” out on iconic label Alligator Records. Tickets are $30, $25 and $20 and are on sale at historicmasonictheatre.com.

Plenty with which to stuff stockings, be they real or virtual.

