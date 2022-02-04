cutNscratch: Dolly Parton deserves her own hall of fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame came out this week with its list of 2022 nominees. Unlike the Baseball Hall of Fame, performance enhancing drug consumption — or any drug consumption for that matter — won’t keep ‘em out.

You can go to vote.rockhall.com and pick your five favorites. I went there, but it wasn’t so easy for me to cast my ballots. Fela Kuti, Devo, A Tribe Called Quest, New York Dolls, MC5, Rage Against the Machine, Beck and Judas Priest are my favorites from this year’s list, but I can’t bring myself to whittle it down to five.

That of course means no, for me, anyway, to Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Kate Bush, Eminem and, of course, Dolly Parton.

The thing about Parton, though, is she deserves her own Mount Rushmore just for general awesomeness. I would not have considered her a rock and roller, though her attitude is pretty rocking. Her creativity, too, is amazing. She once told radio host Bobby Bones that she was pretty sure she wrote “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene” on the same day. She wrote and recorded “9 to 5,” too, a huge hit song that accompanied a huge hit movie in which she co-starred. Triple-threat.

Even today, though the hits aren’t coming, she does cool stuff like donate $1 million to her home state’s Vanderbilt University, for COVID-19 vaccine development. She would go on to encourage folks to get vaccinated.

She even has her own amusement park.

Parton is in the Country Music Hall of Fame, naturally. Thinking about the possibility of her in the Rock Hall got me wondering how many country performers are in there. Billboard magazine had the answer, posted via bit.ly/Billboard-country-rockhall. Chet Atkins, Johnny Cash, Floyd Cramer, Bill Monroe, Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams and Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys are in.

So, no women, unless you count Brenda Lee, and Patsy Cline isn’t in. Who could fault folks for selecting Dolly? I mean, if Cramer is in, c’mon.

Meanwhile, I still can’t whittle my list down to five.

Dr Pepper Park books Aaron LewisMy guess is that neither Aaron Lewis nor his old band, Staind, are ever going in the Rock Hall. That doesn’t mean he’s not popular around here. These days, Lewis has his own brand of country music in which he is concerned about flag burning and Confederate statues, and he’s becoming a fixture at Dr Pepper Park, where he sold the place out in June 2021.

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners are set for July 23. It’s part of the venue’s Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series.

Tickets went on sale Friday at drpepperpark.com, for $69, $40 and $149 VIP (fee, tax not included).

Top compositionGarth Newel Music Center, in Warm Springs, has announced its composition competition winner. Bohdan Sinchenko, or Ukraine, won the 10th Annual Garth Newel Composition Competition, for his new piano quartet, Exsistentia.

His prizes include a travel stipend to attend Garth Newel Piano Quartet’s July 30 premiere performance of his composition, according to a news release from the music center.

“I really wanted to transfer to music the feeling that Martin Heidegger had called Dasein: when you feel the point where your own experience and the experience of many people are concentrated at the same time, when you want to recreate the hopes and pain that permeate you and many others,” Sinchenko said in the news release. “I felt that chamber music, with its potential to reveal intimate experiences, has the greatest relevance to this task.”

The piano quartet received more than 100 submissions, and selected three finalists — one from New York, one from Croatia and one from Los Angeles.

Learn more at garthnewel.org/garth-newel-piano-quartet/.

Barter seasonLet’s pivot to the arts and theater world for a paragraph. Abingdon’s Barter Theatre has announced its 2022 season, and it includes “9 to 5.” No Dolly, though. The season opens on April 23 with “Kentucky Spring.” Get more info at bit.ly/barter22.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.