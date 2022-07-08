cutNscratch: Drumming against fascism

It was a remarkable sight July 2 — a white nationalist, neo-fascist hate group marching, according to news accounts, along parts of Boston’s Freedom Trail. Among the group in matching little casual outfits with face masks was a snare drummer playing a martial, rudimental cadence.

Having long ago been a marching snare player who could never get over the addiction to hitting drums, I was truly galled to see that jacka— in the mix. But the video footage was telling. These booted goons want attention. Let’s give them a bit.

Here’s what the Southern Poverty Law Center has to say about the group that surprised much of Boston and various law enforcement: “Patriot Front is an image-obsessed organization that rehabilitated the explicitly fascist agenda of Vanguard America with garish patriotism. Patriot Front focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country …”

The SPLC goes on to say that the group formed in the aftermath of the deadly “Unite the Right’ rally of Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville.

“The organization broke off from Vanguard America (VA), a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration. PF’s founder, Thomas Rousseau, led VA members during ‘Unite the Right,’ including James Alex Fields, Jr., the young man [convicted] of murdering anti-racist protester Heather Heyer after fatally driving his vehicle into a crowd of protesters.”

In that disastrous wake, the newly formed group’s “top-down discipline and brand consistency have found success while many peer groups have struggled to maintain relevance. … PF, through its garish patriotism, has also managed to rehabilitate the explicitly fascist agenda of VA with a foothold on major social media platforms for a nationwide membership.”

Read the full SPLC report at splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/patriot-front.

Yep, nationwide membership. We’ve been hearing about the likes of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers — by the way, I saw an Oath Keepers sticker on a pickup truck across the street from the police station earlier this week — groups told to “stand down and stand by” during a presidential debate — and they include members charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capital building.

As those organizations face legal scrutiny, Patriot Front members are clearly looking to raise their profile with their little marches. Thirty-one of them were arrested near a Pride rally in Idaho last month and charged with conspiracy to riot. Rousseau, the leader from the Charlottesville debacle, was charged there.

It’s a healthy idea to keep an eye on these people. University of San Diego professor Barbara Walter, in an interview with The Washington Post magazine, said that such groups want an insurgency, which is a form of civil war. Read the piece, from March, at wapo.st/3yssbOd.

“I wish it were the case that by not talking about it we could prevent anything from happening,” Walter told the Post. “But the reality is, if we don’t talk about it, [violent extremists] are going to continue to organize, and they’re going to continue to train. There are definitely lots of groups on the far right who want war. They are preparing for war. And not talking about it does not make us safer.”

Drum for freedom. Drum for inclusion. Drum for love. That way, you don’t have to hide your shameful face.

On to happier topics.

Roanoke indie

venues get love

Martin’s Downtown and The Spot on Kirk are part of the 2022 programming lineup for Independent Venue Week, set for Monday through Sunday, nationwide.

This is the fifth year for the event, which features more than 400 indie spots. Independent Venue Week, which began in the United Kingdom before hitting the U.S. in 2018, “shines a spotlight on the locally-owned live performance spaces that serve as the cultural and economic backbone of major cities and small towns across America,” according to a news release.

Nationally, acts including Big Freedia (in Cleveland), Spoon (in Iowa City, Iowa), The Mountain Goats (Wichita, Kansas), Fema Kuti & the Positive Force (at D.C.’s 9:30 Club), GZA (New York City) and Japanese Breakfast (Minneapolis) will perform.

The website independentvenueweek.com/us provides a search engine to find who is playing near you. It shows the following listings for Roanoke, where Martin’s and The Spot on Kirk are signed up among the indie venues repped there. Martin’s, the valley’s steadiest and busiest live music venue, has five shows: GOTE on Tuesday; Mountain Walrus on Wednesday; YHALE on Thursday; Dr. Bacon on Friday; and Grizzly Goat on Saturday.

The Spot on Kirk is hosting Harvest Blaque & Soul Squad, with Phat Anchovies, on Saturday. We’ve written frequently here about Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock and his various projects, but haven’t addressed Phat Anchovies. I heard the band recently at Fork in the Alley, and though it was mostly classic rock covers, they were well-played and definitely well-sung, courtesy of Eve-lynn Deegan’s powerhouse vocals.

Follow live music from those and other venues in the valleys via roanoke.com/entertainment/music.