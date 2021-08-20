cutNscratch: Epperly Mill doing shows inside and out; Berglund Center takes heat for lines

Epperly Mill has seen a lot of changes over the years, from working mill to counterculture center to food co-op to coffee house to art gallery, according to its owners.
Its latest iteration: music venue.
The 120-year-old building, renovated after a 2016 fire and flood, now features a first-floor listening room, with two Airbnb suites on the floors above, co-owner Adam Morrison said. That venue will get some use this fall and winter. But as COVID-19 kept people from gathering indoors, Morrison discovered that the property worked well as a natural amphitheater.
While hosting a wedding there that he was catering, Morrison listened as the local cover band hired to play the reception did its thing in front of Dodd Creek. He wandered out Epperly Mill Road Southwest, which slopes upward to its intersection with Floyd’s West Main Street (U.S. 221). Below, the band cranked, with a mountain rising behind it and trees soaking up some sound, he remembered.
“It just sounded great,” Morrison said.
On Aug. 31, the outdoor Creek Side Pavilion will host Americana/country singer and songwriter Steve Earle and his band, The Dukes. The Mastersons will open the show. Morrison, who with his wife, Marcie Morrison, owns the property, said that he’s been psyched to present Ray Wylie Hubbard there — in a sold-out, late May show — and he looks forward to Earle’s performance.
The pavilion has a 400-person capacity, and masks will be required for unvaccinated patrons, according to ticketing information. Morrison’s Two Trees catering truck will be onsite, and beer and wine will be served, with sales benefiting Floyd Center for the Arts.
Two more shows are on the books, and both are scheduled in the 100-capacity listening room, which Morrison said he patterned after The Blue Door in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and The Bluebird Cafe, in Nashville. Georgia-based, Delta blues-style revivalist Jontavious Willis will perform a solo show there on Oct. 14. Blues Hall of Fame member Bobby Rush, who won his first Grammy Award at age 83 and another in March, just four years later, will sing and tell stories in a solo show on Dec. 15.
If all goes according to plan, these shows will establish the venue, Morrison said from a bicycle tour site he was catering in New Hampshire. From there, he hopes to book more acts based closer to home, as well.
Don’t expect bluegrass and old-time music. The Floyd Country Store already has that, he noted.
“I’m more of a roots, blues and jazz kind of a guy,” said Morrison, who will perform the opening sets for both indoor shows. “I really have no set genre [to book]. We’re all over the map.”
And don’t expect too many shows. He expects to do no more than eight per year, half outdoors and half in. Do expect, however, to hear the music being performed, minus audience members’ blabber, he said.
“Basically my deal is, if you go to a show, you’re listening to an artist,” Morrison said.
Berglund Center ‘moving on’ from James Taylor entrance delays
Here’s a piece of advice: If you buy a ticket for a big concert in the valley, and the venue sends you emails before the show, read them.
On Aug. 11, Berglund Center hosted James Taylor and Jackson Browne, its first coliseum concert since the COVID lockdowns. The show sold out, which meant more than 7,000 showed up.
In the days before the concert, the venue sent out emails with a subject line that included these words, in all caps: “KNOW BEFORE YOU GO.”
It included a list of approved bags that customers could carry inside. For example, if a bag was larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches, it had to be see-through. It reminded patrons that Roanoke law now forbids firearms on its properties, including its concert halls.
“People didn’t read, and I won’t say everybody, but they acted like this was the first time they had heard of it,” venue general manager Robyn Schon said. “They got to the door with bags that were not allowed.”
Another new thing at Berglund: walk-through metal detectors, which required concert-goers to remove all items from their pockets and place them in cups to the side, for a staff member to hand them after they had successfully passed through the detector.
“Wanding is pretty thorough, but people have gotten crafty on how they can bring things in, whether it’s alcohol or firearms or any other paraphernalia that is on the no list,” Schon said. “In today’s climate, we cannot be too careful.”
Schon said that angry customers confronted them about the changes, because they were making people late for the show. Berglund staff did all it felt it could to make things go smoothly: working with the show promoter to open the doors 90 minutes before showtime (a half-hour earlier than most do); opening the free, offsite parking lots two and a half hours beforehand (also a half-hour earlier); adding event staff and security; posting additional signs; and placing an attendant at the Elmwood garage to inform people about the bag restrictions before they boarded shuttles, Schon said.
“We did everything we could, short of having a personal assistant to everybody, to hold their hand,” she said. “And we still got blasted. But we’re moving on.”
Another part of the email that patrons ignored was the venue’s request that all guests wear masks during the show, except when eating or drinking. There definitely wasn’t much of that happening.
“The next concert that comes, we’re going to do things the same way we did for James Taylor. And the next concert, the same thing. The only thing that could possibly change is the music industry — promoters, agents and artists — are moving in the direction of requiring everybody that comes to their shows to have proof of vaccination.”
Read that paragraph again, to be sure. And don’t delete those emails. Things change fast. Jason Isbell this week pulled out of his headlining slot at Bristol Rhythm & Roots next month, because organizers aren’t requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative c-bug test. Morgan Wade and Yola are among the underbill acts that have followed suit.
Want live music to continue? Get ready to follow some rules.
Live music videoGo to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music for one last video from FloydFest. We captured eventual On the Rise fan voted contest winner 40 Winchester’s “Damn Darlin.’”