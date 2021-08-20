cutNscratch: Epperly Mill doing shows inside and out; Berglund Center takes heat for lines

“Wanding is pretty thorough, but people have gotten crafty on how they can bring things in, whether it’s alcohol or firearms or any other paraphernalia that is on the no list,” Schon said. “In today’s climate, we cannot be too careful.”

Schon said that angry customers confronted them about the changes, because they were making people late for the show. Berglund staff did all it felt it could to make things go smoothly: working with the show promoter to open the doors 90 minutes before showtime (a half-hour earlier than most do); opening the free, offsite parking lots two and a half hours beforehand (also a half-hour earlier); adding event staff and security; posting additional signs; and placing an attendant at the Elmwood garage to inform people about the bag restrictions before they boarded shuttles, Schon said.

“We did everything we could, short of having a personal assistant to everybody, to hold their hand,” she said. “And we still got blasted. But we’re moving on.”

Another part of the email that patrons ignored was the venue’s request that all guests wear masks during the show, except when eating or drinking. There definitely wasn’t much of that happening.