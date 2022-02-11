cutNscratch: Festival announcements help lift 'rona fog

One elixir for winter doldrums is a festival announcement. Sure, it might be cold and dreary now, but just wait till outdoor music gets going again.

COVID-19 did a lot to water down that cure, particularly where Martinsville’s Rooster Walk was concerned. Two years running, organizers canceled the Memorial Day weekend fest, due to the damnable c-bug. Yes, the folks running that shindig hustled up some smaller events at Pop’s Farm, but a gaping hole remained there for summer’s unofficial first weekend.

Rooster Walk has been dropping names for a while now, but this past week announced its final round of artists. Grace Potter, an incredible singer and affable performer, will be returning to this slice of Virginia, as the festival’s headliner. With other acts including super-funky Lettuce and legacy rockers Little Feat, the festival has done it up nicely for its long-awaited 12th version. Get all the details via roosterwalk.com.

Rooster Walk’s return, along with FloydFest‘s continued excellence in late July, blow away that ‘rona fog and balm that winter ache. But that wasn’t the only festy news that emerged this week.

Local Colors is coming back to Elmwood Park. The family friendly, Roanoke-based diversity celebration is set for May 21 at Elmwood Park, and the theme is “Bring It Back Home.” The Parade of Nations and live performances, vendor booths, international beer garden and more are part of the free event, a Roanoke tradition.

Last year it happened at River’s Edge Park North instead of Elmwood Park, with food vendors but without the multicultural parade. Organizers are looking for entertainers and paraders, so go to localcolors.org to get involved.

Red Wing Roots Music Festival, set for June 24-26 at Natural Chimneys Park, in Mount Solon, dropped its artist lineup on Thursday. The Jayhawks, BAHAMAS, Yonder Mountain String Band, Aoife O’Donovan, Langhorne Slim, and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway are atop the list. The festival’s 50 scheduled performers also include Darrell Scott’s Bluegrass Trio, James McMurtry, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Allison Russell.

That’s first class stuff, too. Get more details at redwingroots.com.

The Wayne Henderson Festival and Guitar Competition is back. Grayson Highlands State Park will once again host this acoustic music event, featuring luthier and guitarist Henderson, of course. Banjo man Mike Snider, Twin Creeks Stringband, thumb-picking master Eddie Henderson, Willard Gayheart and Dori Freeman, and The Loose Strings Band will perform. It’s set for June 18. Learn more at waynehenderson.org.

Take that, variants!

Snoop Dogg

buys old labelHow about some more feel-good news. Remember when Snoop Dogg said “Death Row is the label that pays me”? This week, Snoop paid to buy the label. Many sources reported this week that the performer/entrepreneur born Calvin Broadus Jr. acquired the company for an undisclosed sum.

Death Row was the biggest thing in hip-hop when Snoop, featured on Dr. Dre’s “Nothin’ But a G Thang,” uttered the line above. The label fell on hard times that paralleled those of its former owner, Suge Knight, who is serving decades in prison on a fatal hit-and-run conviction. The label filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and was sold off six years later.

Snoop, whose debut album, “Doggystyle,” came out on the imprint, bought it from MNRK Music Group, an arm of the investment firm Blackstone, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Go to the label’s website, click on “music,” and you’ll see that it mostly features old stuff from Dre, Snoop and Tupac Shakur, and nothing new. It will be really interesting to see what he does with his new acquisition.

With positive news, though, comes a disturbing addition. A woman identified as “Jane Doe” and a former backup dancer sued him and his friend, Donald “Bishop Don Magic Juan” Campbell, this week in California U.S. District Court, alleging sexual assaults on 2013.

