cutNscratch: FloydFest ramblings past, present, future

FLOYD — Of all the performers at FloydFest this weekend, it's for certain that only one of them was in the womb during his first time here.

That's Isaac Hadden, whose parents are regulars and friends of the festival, to be sure.

Nancy and Derek Hadden sat together in the VIP tent as their son played a solo set on Saturday. In previous days at the annual festival, which began on Wednesday, he had done sets with his two bands, Isaac Hadden Project and Isaac Hadden Organ Trio.

The 19-year-old guitarist and singer, a student at UNC Asheville, is in command of multiple styles. He is growing well into a quality singing voice and is developing a catalog of original songs.

With his bushy blonde hair and easy-going personality, he has the look and sound of someone who will be around the music scene for the long run, here and beyond.

"He's coming right along," Nancy Hadden, never one to overhype, said. That doesn't mean she isn't both excited about his growing success and grateful to the people at FloydFest and elsewhere in their lives, who have taken a genuine interest and helped to nurture a legitimate talent.

A stranger who saw him as a 3-year-old, dancing at an old-time jam, later gave him a hand-made banjo-ukulele. He told the Haddens: "The kids's got music in him, and he's gotta get it out," Nancy Hadden recalled.

The kid sat in at FloydFest's old dance tent that year with The Wild Turkeys, playing a couple of chords a family friend taught him and getting a big reception from the crowd. A FloydFest volunteer from the D.C. area used to give him guitar lessons daily in the festival's administrative building, where Nancy volunteered.

"Derek and I are both impressed that he is so driven," she said. "I have never been so passionate about anything that I have worked my whole life toward doing something and be the best at something. … It's definitely been transferred through the airwaves here somehow, that sense that 'this is what I want to do and I'm going to give everything to it.'"

She added: "I’m proud of him, but I’m also grateful to everybody. People see something in him and they help along the way."

In 20 years on this green ridgetop site, I've seen that kindness and openness are the norm. The Haddens have experienced it, as have those among the thousands of others visiting the festival that sits just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, in Patrick County.

That is not going to change when FloydFest moves into its namesake county next year. Solid people run it, and they'll be great neighbors, despite the early hate from a few people who live near the site in Check where FloydFest will arrive for 2023.

Those thoughts struck me as I drove up from Roanoke on Saturday. My new editing gig cut into the music fest enjoyment this year, but I would not have been able to handle missing the whole thing. Walking around the grounds on arrival, a lot memories came up. Here are a few of them.

Workshop Porch Stage

This is the first stage that most people see upon entering the expansive festival grounds here. Some of the best music on it was practically thrown together, including a set of improvisations between Gary Clark Jr. and Cheick Hamala Diabate, melding Texas electric blues with African Ngoni music.

Elder Frank Newsome stood on the little stage and blasted a cappella, solo, shape-sung gospel, pausing for a bit to collect his breath from a black lung attack. Seeing Newsome at other times, I came to realize that the coughing pause was a show bit, a reason to tell folks that God had allowed him to keep singing.

I was glad for it all. The former Virginia Folklife Program Director, Jon Lohman, was responsible for moderating those and other awesome moments.

In recent years, Jordan Harman of the Music Lab at Jefferson Center has moderated that stage. Highlights included Molly Tuttle, who performed solo last year on the porch, in a brilliant style and with a relatable personality.

Asheville, North Carolina's Acoustic Syndicate was onstage as I walked up on Saturday. The band melded Dire Straits' "Water Of Love" (in a way-uptempo bluegrass style) with a reggae-grass take on The Police's "One World (Not Three)," before moving on to its classy original catalog.

Most of the structures here aren't going to survive past this year, but I think this one actually could be loaded up and carried. It's got necessary mojo.

Streamline Stage at Hill Holler

This one has been my favorite, hands-down. It's built at the bottom of a natural amphitheater and has hosted the likes of Galactic with Corey Glover, Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk, Soulive, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band.

A lot of ampersands. A lot of energy.

This week, Marcus King played there (I missed it, argh!), but as I was walking by on Saturday, I got to hear Patrick Sweany and his band, bringing some killer electric slide guitar work and lifting the surroundings.

Ann Wilson performed there Saturday, and I was determined to finish this column in time to hear a rock 'n' roll lifer — actually a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, with Heart — who is among my all-time favorites.

The Hill Holler stage facade, at least, is likely to make it onto the new site, festival CEO John McBroom has said, and I'm rooting for that. Again, big mojo.

Dreaming Creek Main Stage

Messaging with my Roanoke Times colleague Kevin Myatt — he of the Weather Journal — I told him that many afternoons up here were blistering hot. That's true sometimes, but Saturday's weather was cool and dry — perfect for hanging around outdoors, seeing friends and digging music.

I thought later, after my exchange with Kevin, that part of the "blistering" might have been the result of too much work, too little sleep and those late-night festy IPA's.

One truly extra warm day was a Thursday in 2015. Mandolinist Jeff Austin, formerly of Yonder Mountain String Band, had his own band on the Dreaming Creek stage, and he featured psychedelic banjo man Danny Barnes (the Bad Livers). It was truly one of the top sets I've ever seen here, and if anyone recorded it, please note my email address, tad.dickens@roanoke.com — I'm curious to hear if it's as mind-bending as I remember.

How could I know that was the last time I would see Austin? He died in 2019, at 45, but made some amazing memories for a lot of us. Thanks, Jeff. (Yonder Mountain, by the way, was part of this year's festival.)

In other years: Los Lobos brought a world-class set; Levon Helm and his band delivered a spiritual experience; Margo Price turned it into a honky tonk; Grace Potter was stunning; Kasey Musgraves did magic. The main stage has hosted more good stuff than I could list here.

The funky California Honeydrops were just starting as I headed toward the media yurt to write these words. Floyd's own Morgan Wade had played there on Friday, before Melissa Etheridge's headlining set.

Saturday night featured Trampled by Turtles and the perennial, Old Crow Medicine Show. Turnpike Troubadours is set to close the stage's history on Sunday.

It has been a phenomenal run for the Dreaming Creek structure, which approaches its "use by" date just in time for FloydFest to up and move. It will be legend.

Pink Floyd Beer Garden

I have said many times and written that if I were simply vacationing here, this spot would be my base of operations. Lots of shade, lots of quality beer and lots of good music, including the many FloydFest designated On the Rise contest performers.

During the multiple years that I covered the entire event, I stayed in Dancin' Dave's Festival Camping, which in the past was set up right behind the beer garden stage. I would wake up to hear music, often some mellow newgrass from Blue Mule, a band featuring the aforementioned McBroom.

He still picks and sings with multiple acts at the festival that he now runs. He lives the dream. He and his team are working to make sure that others live their festival dreams, too.

Derek Hadden got a smile on his face recently, when asked about the move.

"Let it grow," he said. His son has surely grown here.