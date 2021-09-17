cutNscratch: FloydFest staying put at its home base

The FloydFest braintrust loves the site where it started and where they have grown an iconic Southwest Virginia event. Logistically, though, it is limited, and annual patron surveys confirm its shortcomings, Calhoun said.

There is only one way in, and that’s through the parkway. From there, it’s a winding, one-lane, gravel road entrance that winds toward the festival site, then away to another spot on the parkway for the exit. The festival has to use other nearby sites for parking and additional camping, then shuttle in attendees from there.

“We’re open-minded to try and figure out a solution to this,” Calhoun said. “We may not be able to come to the perfect solution at the site where we’re at. What I can tell you is the main goal is to park and camp every patron on one site. That is the end game, and that’s the only way we see to solve these logistical problems.”

Making it self-contained on Pickett’s land and some neighboring areas would price out general admission patrons, and that won’t do, he said.