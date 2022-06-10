cutNscratch: Gems from the inbox include American Aquarium

Here at the cutNscratch desk, we are always happy to hear about new stuff from old musical friends. American Aquarium is one of them.

B.J. Barham’s North Carolina-based Americana/rock band has played around these parts for more than a decade, the COVID-19 era notwithstanding. Meanwhile, Barham’s creativity has sparked an ever larger profile for a band that, despite shifting personnel, has retained its vibe.

Barham’s own journey, which included a struggle with addiction and a continuing recovery, has been part of the story, and the singer/songwriter has come out on the other side with an approach unburdened by fear of alienating old fans with hard truths.

The band dropped a new album Friday, “Chicamacomico,” named for a beautiful place on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The title track also is the album opener, and it seeks to deal with grievous loss. The record is streaming at the desk as fingers hit the keyboard, and it feels and sounds good, despite plenty of bittersweet content.

The disc is out in multiple formats via Losing Side Records/Thirty Tigers — the latter name an artist-friendly imprint that ensures as good a ride as an album is worth. Check out the video for “All I Needed” at youtu.be/SMny3pRbPdM, and stream “Wildfire” at https://orcd.co/wildfire-aa.

American Aquarium, a killer live act, plays FloydFest on July 28 and 29. An email touting the album release says that the band’s tour begins with a June 17 date at Nashville’s The Ryman Auditorium. That’s a first for Barham and his band, and what an iconic spot to start a run. Here’s hoping it’s not the last time AA hits “The Mother Church of Country Music.”

Oh, and I was writing this, FloydFest news broke. Check Saturday’s A1 for information on the festival’s upcoming move to a new location.

Fantastic Negrito on NPRSpeaking of strong live acts at FloydFest, Fantastic Negrito (2019 festival theme: Voyage Home) has been getting a lot of love for his June 3 album release, “White Jesus Black Problems.” A publicity email from Shore Fire Media (which also reps American Aquarium, btw) links to his recent spot on NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

As NPR explains, the record “tells the true story of two of his ancestors who defied the laws of colonial Virginia to be together.” The common law marriage between his grandmother from seven generations ago, a white, indentured servant from Scotland, and his enslaved direct ancestor, an African American man, “is like a punk rock moment” from centuries past, Negrito told NPR’s Ailsa Chang. The woman was Elizabeth Gallimore. Legal documents filed against her in Virginia did not identify her husband. Negrito calls him “Grandpa Courage.”

Check out the “All Things Considered” segment at n.pr/3aQ0OWs. If you dig blues, rock and soul and haven’t heard this album, you are truly missing out. Find the visual album on your favorite streamer, via orcd.co/wjbp. Check out the project’s trailer at youtu.be/qkpHFkYqllc — Negrito closes that clip by saying, “Let our obstacles become our fuel.” Dude already has three Grammy Awards. Bet he wins a fourth.

The closest he comes to us is June 22 at the 930 Club, in Washington. Hey FloydFest, bring him back to the new place in 2023!

Jam of the weekTedeschi Trucks Band, which in the past couple of months has played both Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center and the Academy Center of the Arts, in Lynchburg, has a new album.

Actually, it’s one of four planned albums the band is rolling out. “I Am The Moon: I. Crescent” is the first, and you can find it at found.ee/TTBIAmTheMoonCrescent. I want to listen to the whole, four-album set before I opine too much, but this first release has a song that I love. “Pasaquan” is a 12 minute-plus instrumental jam that features a monster drum break from Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell and Isaac Eady.

Hear “Pasaquan” at youtu.be/ryR8xwy6LLQ.

