cutNscratch: Get on the bus for FloydFest music videos featuring Palmyra, The Kitchen Dwellers

FloydFest whetted many appetites for next year’s event with as high profile an artist announcement this week as any in its history.

A few paragraphs later in its Tuesday news release, it announced another rollout — the FloydFest Bus Stop videos are online, for your perusal.

A few years back, the festival’s chief operating officer, Sam Calhoun, bought an old school bus to park on the site. He worked with music documentarians Beehive Productions and Floyd County-based Peluso Microphones to create an unlikely sound and visual haven. No less a music luminary than Hot Tuna’s Jorma Kaukonen co-signed it in 2019, when he and his Tuna mate Jack Casady laid down tracks there.

“You go inside a metal bus, and you think it’s gonna suck. But it didn’t,” Kaukonen said.

And it hasn’t. Aside from the 2020 COVID-19 interruption, FloydFest has continued to crank out the Bus Stop videos, combining the vibes of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts with the mobile recording juggernaut Jam in the Van. The Wildmans, Nora Jane Struthers, Erin Lunsford & Caitlin Krisco, Keller Williams, Katie Pruitt, 49 Winchester and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Mason Via are among the multiple FloydFest performers who stepped into the vehicle and recorded their music.

FloydFest has been slowly rolling out the 2022 videos, embedding the YouTube productions on its own floydfestbusstop.com/2022. This year’s Under-the-Radar audience-voted contest winner, Palmyra, is onboard, as are acts including The Kitchen Dwellers, Charles Wesley Godwin, The JudyChops, Litz. The rollout continues, with Amythyst Kiah on deck, so while FloydFest fans psyche themselves up for Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and sets next year, they can relive some of 22’s magic.

Sasha, of Palmyra, emailed the cutNscratch desk last week, psyched about the band’s “Happy Pills” performance, and here it is — youtu.be/ovqZahEeyq8 — a high quality entertainment, for sure.

The bus will be on the new site, in Check, for FloydFest 23~Forever, set for July 26-30.

Concert announcements

As usual, Harvester Performance Center is churning out the concert announcements, and we try to keep up. Here are the latest.

Dec. 8 Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton. This isn’t blues/rock badass Fish headlining, with outlaw county cat Dayton opening the show. This is the two of them together, collaborators on an upcoming album project that Jon Spencer (remember his Blues Explosion?) helmed. The album won’t come out till summer, but singles are scheduled for December release. We predict fire.

Dec. 17 Mark Chesnutt. Ever since I saw the subject line announcing this one, the country hit “Too Cold At Home” has emerged as an ear worm. No problem. Chesnutt is good, and I put his “Brother Jukebox” in the nominations for best of ’90s country — you will openly sob into your beer.

Jan. 31 Lucero. The Memphis-based, punk-inflected Americana rockers return to the Harvester. We missed the band’s 2018 performance there, and kicked ourselves (do you have any idea how that stretches the vastus intermedius?). Here’s hoping we don’t have to pull that thigh muscle backward again.

Feb. 23 Big Head Todd and the Monsters. This Colorado outfit, heroes of H.O.R.D.E. tours past, has a lot of good songs, including “It’s Alright” and one of our favorites of any rock era, “Circle.” Todd Park Mohr and the band added bluesy depth collaborating a few years back with blues legends Hubert Sumlin and David “Honeyboy” Edwards.

This is a Katy Perry stan account now

Recent events in the world have us in a near constant state of face-palming, and it seems like news of the twisted and evil will only grow worse. We haven’t even reached election day yet!

To the rescue comes Katy Perry. Wait. What? Yep. The “Teenage Dream” queen took to Twitter on Wednesday to drop this nugget of wonder and amazement:

“One of my favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so… The popping out of it, the folding, the scribbling on the crossword… I hope it never goes out of fashion in our digital world. It is too romantic.”

Yes! Romantic. Informative. A break from a day with a head turned downward to the addictive lure of a smart phone and its anger-inducing trolls.

We suggest reading daily, with coffee, a banana and all digital devices turned off, for best results. It’s still a news-delivery vehicle, with the good and bad that this entails, but minus the misinformation rot (we’re looking at you, Elon Musk). And remember, when we do screw up, we correct our errors.

It’s probably coming too late to save the model, Katy, but we appreciate the sentiment.