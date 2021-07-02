cutNscratch: Give it up for the dinosaurs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And those who show up typically get a pro show. The members of such acts as Foghat and Little River Band are not originals, for the most part. But those who are onstage are talented players, journeymen of a sort, with strong vocals and the ability to nail the hits of the old days.

“Here’s a perspective for you on old music: So many of the biggest artists out there, the most expensive artists, the long-timers, all these guys are over 50,” Schon said. “But look even beyond that, look at the 70-year-olds out there. Rolling Stones. The Who. The guys in Kiss, still touring. Look at Elton John, Billy Joel. Cher is 70-something.”

In 2019, The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band were the three top grossing acts on tour in North America. P!nk, a spry 41-year-old, was number four.

“It has never looked so cool to be 70, ever, in the history of man,” Schon said.

We’re unlikely to see stops from those acts, although John has hit Roanoke a couple of times in the past few years. The room is too small for the Stones, and Seger has said he is likely to retire from touring in the wake of sax player Alto Reed’s death. But you can be certain there will be some cool 70-year-olds on Berglund stages in the next few months.