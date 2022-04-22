cutNscratch: Goodbye to Guitar Shorty

The inbox can be a bummer.

Things were skating along on Thursday when an email from Alligator Records landed. “Blues Master Guitar Shorty, September 8, 1934-April 20, 2022,” it read.

Huge bummer.

Guitar Shorty, aka David Kearney, was an early friend of this publication’s efforts at podcasting. In 2006, Shorty played the erstwhile Taste of the Blue Ridge Blues and Jazz Festival. Three years later, he brought his band to the valley again, for a show at Roanoke College. He spoke with us before each event.

Sad to write, we posted those podcasts from our old server back then, with no idea that the various gatekeepers wouldn’t care enough to leave them there. Both are gone now, and your boy was too shortsighted then to realize he needed to back them up on his own. That was a hard-learned lesson that resulted in several fun interviews disappearing. And they say the internet is forever. Depends!

All I have are impressions of those interviews, in which the raspy-voiced Kearney was a friendly and engaging presence, happy to tell stories — and he had plenty. At the time, we wrote in a podcast synopsis for print that he took to the road at 16, with Ray Charles. Later gigs included Guitar Slim, T-Bone Walker, Little Richard and Sam Cooke. He married Jimi Hendrix’s stepsister in 1961, and became close with the guitar legend. Kearney, who started his own band in the early 1970s, made multiple albums for Alligator Records, the bedrock Chicago imprint.

The Alligator email said that the Houston-born, Florida-bred Shorty was 87 and died of natural causes in his adopted hometown, Los Angeles.

“Credited with influencing both Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Guy, Shorty electrified audiences worldwide with his unpredictable, slashing guitar playing, gruff vocals and supercharged live shows, where he would often do back flips and somersaults while playing,” the email read. “The Chicago Reader said, ‘Guitar Shorty is a battle-scarred hard-ass. He is among the highest-energy blues entertainers on the scene.’”

Hard-ass sounds about right. But there was a sweetness to him that showed up in performance, as well. I was at that 2006 Taste of The Blues Ridge fest, which also featured another late great, harmonica man James Cotton. During Shorty’s set, the front man went out into the audience to play. While there, he encountered a small boy, and proceeded to play for him, even let the boy touch the guitar.

Who knows what become of that child, but if he didn’t grow up to be a blues guitar fan, it sure wasn’t Shorty’s fault.

Say hi to Jimi and Ray and Slim and Sam and James and Richard for us.

Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read the entire Alligator Records news release.

The Coves music schedule

In Rocky Mount, they named a street in front of Harvester Performance Center for Marty Stuart. These days, it looks like he’ll be playing his gigs in nearby Union Hall.

The common denominator is Gary Jackson, who used to run the Harvester, and now is in charge of The Coves Amphitheater, a Smith Mountain Lake venue. The Coves released its 2022 concert series list this week, and the country/Americana mainstay is in the thick of it.

Stuart, who was a regular at the Harvester, is scheduled to play the Union Hall outdoor spot on July 16, with his band, The Fabulous Superlatives. Also on the schedule are Kenny G (May 22), The Mavericks (June 11), Paul Thorn (July 8), Chris Knight (Aug. 26), Roanoke Symphony Orchestra (Aug. 28) and Asleep at the Wheel (Sept. 9). All had played the Rocky Mount room.

Will The Coves name a street after Stuart, too? Will the Harvester rename its street for The SteelDrivers? Stay tuned for future episodes of “as the venue management turns.”

Go to bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT to see the full list of shows at The Coves, along with live music listings from many rooms and outdoor spaces in the valleys and beyond.

More acts, more dates

Speaking of live music, Jefferson Center has added some shows for the spring and summer. Reggae performer Etana is playing the venue’s Shaftman Performance Hall on May 29. Singer/songwriter Margaret Glaspy is scheduled for June 17 at Fostek Hall, reset from the original May 7 date. Gospel singer Jekalyn Carr hits Shaftman on July 23. Stalwart stand-up comic Paula Poundstone returns to Shaftman on Sept. 9.

Go to jeffcenter.org/events/ for info on those dates and more.

We previously noted Lime Kiln Theater’s season announcement. Since then, the Lexington spot has added Shakey Graves, who will play there June 17.

Get more info at limekilntheater.org/2022-season.html.

Snoop suit dropped

A while back in this space, we wrote about Snoop Dogg’s purchase of the once-dormant Death Row Records. He was playing the Super Bowl halftime show, too. News had emerged at the same time that a woman was suing him with a sexual assault allegation, and we noted that.

We note now that the woman has dropped the lawsuit, without detailing why.

Speaking of Snoop, I edited the Dadline column that will appear in Sunday’s Extra, and it mentions the Doggfather by name, minus the final “G,” as in “D-O-double-G.” Ralph Berrier Jr., who wrote the column, sent me an email days ago, asking me to fix that, after which I spaced out. Sorry, Ralph.

My imperfect daze as a section editor continue. Here’s hoping the rest of you had an error-free work week.

From Alligator Records:

Award-winning master bluesman David Kearney — known and beloved by fans worldwide as Guitar Shorty — died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, of natural causes. He was 87. Credited with influencing both Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Guy, Shorty electrified audiences worldwide with his unpredictable, slashing guitar playing, gruff vocals and supercharged live shows, where he would often do back flips and somersaults while playing. The Chicago Reader said, “Guitar Shorty is a battle-scarred hard-ass. He is among the highest-energy blues entertainers on the scene.” Billboard said he played “blistering, modern blues-rock, bristling with galvanizing guitar and forceful vocals.”

While still in his early 20s, Shorty toured with blues and R&B luminaries including Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, B.B. King, Guitar Slim and T-Bone Walker. Over the first 30 years of his career, he recorded only a handful of singles for a variety of labels and an LP for a small British label. He released ten full-length solo recordings since then, many of which received massive critical and popular acclaim. His renowned live performances kept him constantly in demand all over the world. MOJO magazine noted his “hard-hitting, unrelenting intensity” and “incendiary guitar playing.” Paste said, “He’s a guitar god, and he simply unleashes one great solo after another.”

Guitar Shorty was born David William Kearney on September 8, 1934 in Houston, Texas and raised in Kissimmee, Florida by his grandmother. He began playing guitar as a young boy, excited by the sounds of B.B. King, Guitar Slim, T-Bone Walker and John Lee Hooker. After a move to Tampa when he was 17, the young Kearney won a slot as a featured guitarist and vocalist in the locally popular 18-piece orchestra led by Walter Johnson. Being younger—and shorter—than the rest of the band, a club owner bestowed the name Guitar Shorty on him, and it stuck. After a particularly strong performance in Florida, the great Willie Dixon, who was in the audience, approached Shorty. A few weeks later Shorty was in Chicago and, backed by Otis Rush on second guitar, he cut his first single for Chicago’s famed Cobra Records in 1957.

Shorty’s fortunes continued to rise when the legendary Ray Charles hired him as a featured member of his road band. While touring Florida with Ray, Shorty connected with guitarist/vocalist Guitar Slim, famous for his hit Things That I Used To Do as well as for his wild stage antics. Shorty was offered the opening slot on Slim’s upcoming tour, and Shorty jumped at the chance. Inspired by Slim, Shorty began incorporating some of the older artist’s athletic showmanship into his own performances. Before long, Guitar Shorty was doing somersaults and flips on stage. He next joined Sam Cooke’s touring band and eventually settled in Los Angeles. He gigged locally and recorded three 45s for the Los Angeles-based Pull Records label in 1959.

Shorty moved to Seattle in 1960 and eventually met Jimi Hendrix through mutual friends. Hendrix loved Shorty’s playing, and confessed that in 1961 and 1962 he would go AWOL from his Army base in order to catch Shorty’s area performances, and to pick up licks and ideas. According to Shorty, “Jimi told me the reason he started setting his guitar on fire was because he couldn’t do the back flips like I did.”

Moving to Los Angeles in 1971, Shorty opened for all the great blues stars who passed through town, including Little Milton, B.B. King, Lowell Fulson, Johnny Copeland and T-Bone Walker. In 1978 he even performed on (and won) The Gong Show, playing guitar while standing on his head. He appeared, playing himself, in the 1990 Tommy Chong film Far Out Man. A major story in Living Blues magazine brought him even more attention and led to his first British tour in 1991. While there, he cut his first full-length album.

Guitar Shorty made three albums for New Orleans-based Black Top label during the 1990s, followed by one for for Evidence Records. The success of the albums led Shorty on multiple barnstorming tours across the U.S. and around the world, including the UK, Europe and Japan. Appearances at major festivals like The Monterey Bay Blues Festival, The San Francisco Blues Festival, The Chicago Blues Festival and The King Biscuit Blues Festival brought him to larger and larger audiences.

In 2004, Guitar Shorty joined Alligator Records, releasing three of his best-selling records: 2004’s Watch Your Back, 2006’s We The People and 2010’s Bare Knuckle. Fans, radio programmers and critics shouted their support. Living Blues called Shorty “a blues rock original [who plays] screaming, empowered guitar and sings with streetwise defiance.” Texas Music Magazine said, “Axebuster extraordinaire Guitar Shorty is an old-school guitar showman. He plays with technique and flash, without ever sacrificing the passion. He’s a blues-rock hero.”

Shorty continued to tour and perform well into his 80s. His most recent album was 2019’s Trying To Find My Way Back, produced by legendary musician Jerry “Swamp Dogg” Williams.

Guitar Shorty is survived by his sister Gertrude Kearney Williams, his four children: Sean Kearney, Edmond Kearney, Tamara Kearney and Rodney Kearney, and nieces Sheena Kearney and Estalita Williams.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.