cutNscratch: Grandin Theatre geared up for music

The test shows are done and the big debut has happened at the Grandin Theatre. Now it’s time for the venue’s main movie room to launch its music series.

Folk/Americana-rocking trio Palmyra, winners of FloydFest’s On-the-Rise contest last year, will kick off the Live at the Grandin series with a Jan. 25 show. On-the-Rise runner-up The Jared Stout Band, will hit the stage on March 2. Another folk/Americana trio, Lincoln, Nebraska-based The Wildwoods, will perform on March 15.

There is more to come, theater Executive Director Ian Fortier said.

“The whole idea for 2023 is to work with proven, tested, high-quality, locally and regionally based bands or touring bands that we feel would put on a good show, to build stakeholders and take the room out for a spin and get input from our artists and provide the region and patrons with hiqh-quality opportunities … to see bands that they love or bands that they have an interest in, in this remarkable, historic venue,” Fortier said.

The move to convert the Grandin Village icon into a part-time music spot is about three years in the making. Fortier and the Grandin Theatre Foundation Board of Directors started talking in 2019 about transforming the 320-seat main theater — historically a picture show with occasional concerts — into a more dynamic space.

A fundraising campaign raised more than $400,000 in 2021-22. With that money, the organization installed an array of lighting options, a new sound system, a new curtain and more, he said. The theater presented what Fortier called test shows, featuring William Seymour, The Thrillbillyz and some small Roanoke Symphony Orchestra shows, before the upgrades.

The work was done in time for the Grandin’s 90th anniversary gala in October, featuring Erin & The Wildfire. A November concert featuring alt-rockers Orange Culture, provided the chance to really test the lighting and sound, as well as the stage depth, he said.

All systems seemingly go, theater organizers moved to start putting on more.

If you’re good at matching dates to days of the week, you’ll notice two of the shows fall on Wednesdays, with Stout’s band set for a Thursday.

“… Because the Grandin is a first-run movie theater on weekends,” Fortier said. “So we’re dedicated to Hollywood … on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Most of our concerts you’ll be seeing in the future are on Wednesday nights and Thursday nights, with an occasional Tuesday night, which is also why we’re going a 7 p.m. start time.”

Learn more at grandintheatre.com/calendar/live-music.