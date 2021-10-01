cutNscratch: Hearing the big show through the 'office' window

If Billy Idol were playing Elmwood Park two years ago, your columnist would have been there, notebook and pen in hand, to review it.
From what I gather, last week’s Idol show in that venue’s amphitheater would have inspired a positive review. The old social media feed was crawling Sept. 24, and the next day, with photos and videos showing Idol, in good shape and singing well, working a huge Friday night audience at the amphitheater.
I could hear it a bit from where I sat, in my dining room/office, while I wrapped up a week of editing. As I took my boon companion, Buster, outside for his evening walk and potty, we could hear the sounds of “Rebel Yell.” I wanted to get farther away from the car noise and closer to the river, so as to hear it better. Buster had no interest beyond what he was sniffing.
Yep, times have changed. First the pandemic, and now a new job title, are changing the way I do my thing at The Roanoke Times.
As you can tell every Saturday, this column still appears. As you can see every Thursday, Top Tickets still alerts you about the musical happenings in the valleys and (sometimes) beyond. That’s about the limit, with some exceptions, to what I can do. Now it’s more about focusing on the full section, and making it as local-centric and user-friendly as possible. I’m a work in progress, so be patient.
Not that we won’t be doing larger features. Look for upcoming stories from freelancers about shows at Harvester Performance Center, Jefferson Center and Berglund Center, and about talented performers who are based in the valleys.
Dr. Lonnie Smith, RIPA friend and I went down to Blacksburg about 2005 to hear the Virginia Tech Jazz Band’s semester concert. More specifically, we went to hear Hammond organ master Dr. Lonnie Smith.
The good doctor, decked out in a turban and sporting a long, white beard, appeared to elevate from his bench as he led his one-off group, guitarist Cyrus Pace and drummer Adam Clark, through at least an hour of soul jazz, hard bop laced with funk, and ballads. Having heard his music, but never live, I was floored. A 2015 show at Jefferson Center — which Pace, by then that venue’s boss, had booked — was similarly awe-inspiring.
It had been a few years since he was last at the venue, Smith told the appreciative crowd in the room now called Fostek Hall. He hoped it wouldn’t be so long till he returned.
Sad to say, that won’t happen. Smith, whose earlier career featured gigs with a young George Benson and saxophonist Lou Donaldson, among others, died on Tuesday, at 79.
Smith, who added the non-academic and non-medical honorific to his name in the mid-70s, according to his obituary in The New York Times, was a self-taught player of many facets, and he trucked with similar musicians. Guitarist Jonathan Kreisberg (himself in the contemporary jazz pantheon) and powerhouse drummer Terreon Gully accompanied him that 2015 night at Jefferson Center.
We spoke with Smith before that show. Hear a podcast with the very quiet and mellow Doc at bit.ly/DrLonnieSmithTRTpodcast. Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to hear the concert that followed. The man spoke deeply through his instrument, and hip-hop acts A Tribe Called Quest and Wu-Tang Clan sampled his playing.
Tim Reynolds/Nicki Glaspie collaborationDave Matthews fans know guitarist Tim Reynolds from his collaborations with Matthews and his band. Some local music fans know Reynolds, too, from multiple gigs in the valleys with his own band, TR3.
Former Beyonce drummer Nikki Glaspie, whose father, Enos, is from Salem, has played around here multiple times with bands including Dumpstaphunk and The Nth Power.
The two have collaborated on Reynolds’ charitable single, “Guardian Angels.” All proceeds from the single, which came out last month, will benefit PHAR-Cville, an abbrevation for the Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents, according to a news release. Charlottesville is, of course, where Matthews met Reynolds and took guitar lessons from the mentor, and where he formed the Dave Matthews Band.