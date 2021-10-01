cutNscratch: Hearing the big show through the 'office' window

If Billy Idol were playing Elmwood Park two years ago, your columnist would have been there, notebook and pen in hand, to review it.

From what I gather, last week’s Idol show in that venue’s amphitheater would have inspired a positive review. The old social media feed was crawling Sept. 24, and the next day, with photos and videos showing Idol, in good shape and singing well, working a huge Friday night audience at the amphitheater.

I could hear it a bit from where I sat, in my dining room/office, while I wrapped up a week of editing. As I took my boon companion, Buster, outside for his evening walk and potty, we could hear the sounds of “Rebel Yell.” I wanted to get farther away from the car noise and closer to the river, so as to hear it better. Buster had no interest beyond what he was sniffing.

Yep, times have changed. First the pandemic, and now a new job title, are changing the way I do my thing at The Roanoke Times.