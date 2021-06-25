cutNscratch: Jamborees returning to Floyd Country Store dance floor

Locke acknowledged that support in a Thursday interview.

“We wouldn’t be having this conversation if it wasn’t for the community support of the Floyd Country Store,” Locke said. “I know a lot of people supported their music venues and their musicians over the course of the pandemic. And I think it was a really wonderful thing to see how the musical community got creative and came together and supported each other.”

Along with the crowdfunding infusion came federal relief in the form of paycheck protection grants. The store received one for $84,000 and a second one for $98,000. A $20,000 Virginia Tourism Commission grant for marketing, and other state and local money, helped as well, he said.

“We were able to maintain almost full staffing, even though we had 10% of the business for a few months back in 2020,” Locke said. “We felt really good that one, we were able to support our staff, and two, that they stuck with us. We really didn’t lose very many people, and that felt really good that we had the type of culture that people didn’t jump ship for the most part and go do the unemployment thing. They kind of hung in there with us, and we tried to figure out how to support them.”

Free meals were among the ways that Krantz and Locke helped their staff.