cutNscratch: Jamborees returning to Floyd Country Store dance floor

The Floyd Country Store made it through.
The old-time mecca and major draw on The Crooked Road went through some hard times during the pandemic, as did many venues everywhere. In Floyd, though, the store’s Friday Night Jamboree fueled the little downtown’s economy.
Venue owners Dylan Locke and Heather Krantz worked to find workarounds, and relied on both livestreaming, donation-based performances and a porch stage out back, where the property abuts a rented guest house, to stage shows.
A group calling itself Friends of the Floyd Country Store sparked a crowdfunding campaign last year, raising more than $60,000 by October, according to a post at GoFundMe.com.
On Thursday morning, a real gem hit this columnist’s inbox. The venue — which features a general store, an eatery and an ice cream shop under the same roof — announced that indoor events are back.
Americana Afternoons, Saturday night concerts and Sunday music jams have all returned. Most importantly, Friday Night Jamborees resume in the store July 9. Twin Creeks Stringband plays the jamboree that evening. New Macedon Rangers are set for July 16, and Whitetop Mountain Band plays July 23.
It’s a 180-degree turn from concerns that crowdfunding organizers expressed when they started the GoFundMe campaign. “Despite constant innovation and hard work to provide music, shopping and freshly-made food, business at The Floyd Country Store has dropped dramatically, and owners Dylan Locke and Heather Krantz wonder how they can make it through to the other side,” they wrote.
Locke acknowledged that support in a Thursday interview.
“We wouldn’t be having this conversation if it wasn’t for the community support of the Floyd Country Store,” Locke said. “I know a lot of people supported their music venues and their musicians over the course of the pandemic. And I think it was a really wonderful thing to see how the musical community got creative and came together and supported each other.”
Along with the crowdfunding infusion came federal relief in the form of paycheck protection grants. The store received one for $84,000 and a second one for $98,000. A $20,000 Virginia Tourism Commission grant for marketing, and other state and local money, helped as well, he said.
“We were able to maintain almost full staffing, even though we had 10% of the business for a few months back in 2020,” Locke said. “We felt really good that one, we were able to support our staff, and two, that they stuck with us. We really didn’t lose very many people, and that felt really good that we had the type of culture that people didn’t jump ship for the most part and go do the unemployment thing. They kind of hung in there with us, and we tried to figure out how to support them.”
Free meals were among the ways that Krantz and Locke helped their staff.
The owners used some of the money to build a deck on back of the store, which they can use for live music, catered events and more, Locke said.
They’re anxious to return the jamboree to its traditional indoor location, where the packed-room, dance-floor vibe can’t be beat. But the outdoor amenities, including the guest house out back, give them a broader spectrum of entertainment options. And look for the digital aspect to remain in some form, Locke said. For instance, an international audience craves the old-time and bluegrass offerings.
“People showed up” online, he said. “They participated in virtual activities. They paid money if they could, and we provided [content] if they couldn’t. I thought it was really awesome.
“There were a lot of things we learned in our adaptations and the way we modified our activities for the pandemic that are going to survive post-pandemic and that are going to make it a more interesting level of engagement with our audience near and far.”
Other upcoming concerts include Sammy Shelor & Friends (July 3), The Seldom Scene (Aug. 7) and Jake Blount (Aug. 29).
All of this means a boon for surrounding businesses. Bootleg BBQ owner Jon Beegle wrote on the crowdfunding site last year that his business increased 60% on jamboree nights.
Steppin’ Out returns to Blacksburg for 40th
Talk about your traditions. Summer festival Steppin’ Out is back, after COVID-19 quieted downtown Blacksburg last year.
The family-friendly music, arts and crafts festival will celebrate 40 years in Hokie Town. Musical entertainment for the Aug. 6-7 event’s three stages had not been announced as of late this week.
Keep tabs at blacksburgsteppinout.com.
Blues party
Southwest Virginia was a blues music haven back in the day. That day is long gone, aside from the occasional big-time show, but there is still a dedicated core of folks trying to keep some local-level room for the genre.
The New River Blues Society, in that spirit, is hosting Blues, Brews & Bloodys at 2 p.m. Sunday at Eastern Divide Brewing Co. in Blacksburg. It’s a free event, though we suspect you’ll have to pony up for the brunch that’s on offer. The blues society has scheduled The Woogemen to play.
Get more info at facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety.