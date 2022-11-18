cutNscratch: Kinnfolk, concerts and more

A Roanoke-based Celtic folk music duo looks to continue its fun run with a new album.

Kinnfolk — Josh and Julie Kinn — have released “The Knotted Circle,” a mix of vocal and instrumental numbers featuring Josh Kinn on bouzouki, Julie Kinn on the bodhran drum and sweet harmonies throughout.

The duo have been celebrating the new record with live shows in the valley and beyond, and the next chance to hear Kinnfolk live comes at 3 p.m. Sunday, at 3rd Street Coffeehouse. The venue, in the basement at Trinity United Methodist Church, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., doesn’t charge an admission fee, but does encourage donations to the performers. The band will have copies of “The Knotted Circle” there, too.

“That’s pretty much where we got our start [in 2018] and it’s an ideal place to hear music anyhow without a lot of background noise,” Julie Kinn said in an email exchange.

If you’re interested but can’t make it out on Sunday, hit Olde Salem Brewing Co.’s Roanoke location, at 315 Market St. S.E., on Nov. 26 for another 3 p.m. Kinnfolk gig. In a bonus, the venue is celebrating its first year in Roanoke.

Btw, “The Knotted Circle” is a really fun listen, even if you (like me) aren’t really experienced with a lot of Celtic music. The Kinns play and sing great together, and they nail it on the recordings.

Expect more recorded music, with an intriguing angle, from Kinnfolk in the near future. Julie Kinn said that the act received an Arts Matters grant from Roanoke to create original Celtic folk music about and/or inspired by the Star City.

Follow the band at kinnfolkmusic.com.

Concert announcement madness

Ace Frehley, the original guitarist for KISS, is coming to Harvester Performance Center. Tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member’s Feb. 3 show are $87, $67 and $400 for a VIP table and are on sale now via harvester-music.com.

The Wood Brothers return to the Rocky Mount venue for a March 9 concert. Tickets are $65, $45 and $312.

Berglund Center announced a mess of shows this week, too. Legacy rock act Little Feat, with Miko Marks opening, is set for April 26 at at the venue complex’s theater. Little Feat, with three classic era members including the great keyboardist Bill Payne, got great reviews from Rooster Walk attendees who caught its set there on Memorial Day weekend. Tickets are $124.50, $99.50, $89.50, $69.50, $54.50 and $44.50 and are on sale now at berglundcenter.live.

Regarding onetime “I Dream of Jeannie” star Eden: The actress and singer in 1971 was part of the first show to play the Berglund, back when it was called Roanoke Civic Center. The Berglund had booked “Love Letters” for March 2021, to help celebrate 50 years of performances at the venue. But COVID-19 put a halt to that. The valley’s Eden fans now get their wish.

Did you think that was all? Oh no. FloydFest’s latest Under-the-Radar audience-voted contest winner, Palmyra, is coming to the Grandin Theatre. The ridiculously talented Americana trio, which includes Roanoke native Sasha, is scheduled for Jan. 25. Tickets are $22 advance via grandintheatre.com/shows/palmyra and $25 day of show.

The Grandin’s Ian Fortier noted in an email that Palmyra will be the “first major Grandin Theatre promotes show” in the renovated main theater, souped up for great sound.

And hey, that’s not all. As your columnist was writing what you are reading, The Lyric Theatre, in Blacksburg, announced its Spring 2023 Season lineup.

Blues-rock act GA-20 leads it off on Feb. 9, with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio opening the show, and tickets are $30, $27, $24, $20. Ska and reggae band The Slackers are booked for April 20, with tickets at $32, $28, $24 and $20. Hook yourself up at 540-951 4771 or thelyric.com/live.

Cool new mural at Taubman

Roanoke-raised, Richmond-based, best-selling illustrator Theodore Taylor III has created the latest mural at Taubman Museum of Art. It’s called “Home,” and is inspired by two spreads from Taylor’s new book, “Off The Wall,” according to a museum news release.

Taylor illustrated rapper Lil Nas X’s New York Times best-selling children’s book “C Is For Country,” and Laban Carrick Hill’s “When the Beat Was Born: DJ Kool Herc and the Creation of Hip Hop.” Taylor went solo for the picture book “Off The Wall,” his author-illustrated debut.

Publishing house Macmillan imprint Roaring Brook Press calls “Off The Wall” a “vibrant ode to street art, a picture book about a child discovering all of the beauty — and art — her new neighborhood has to offer.”

In a video the Taubman posted at Youtube, Taylor said: “I hope this mural communicates a desire for kids and other people to just explore their home, discover what’s around them and just find a sense of community and feel like they belong somewhere.”

We’re proud of Taylor, whose mom, Leslie Taylor, is a former writer and editor at The Roanoke Times who recently retired from Roanoke College. When Teddy Taylor was still a kid, he shadowed your columnist back in the city courthouse beat days. If I inadvertently ran him off the idea of doing journalism, that was a good thing, I suppose, because now he’s doing great things that should inspire kids of all ages for decades to come.

Pop’s seeks performers

Are you looking for a family friendly, booze-free space to play your music?

Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Bar, in Grandin Village, might be just the spot.

Steven and Jennifer Morris recently took over the locally famous spot, and Steven Morris said in a message exchange that he wants the place to host singer/songwriters doing original music for shows that he would schedule about twice a month.

He has a P.A. system, so you don’t even have to lug your own over there. If you’re an up-and-comer, a singer in a local band or simply want to showcase your original songs, reach out via Popsgrandin@gmail.com.

“It’s a safe place for kids to hear music without alcohol,” Morris wrote.

And the grilled cheeses with shakes or malteds are a huge bonus, we’d add.