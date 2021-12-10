cutNscratch: Kurtis Blow's memories; Old Dominion's new single; Feel Good Tour's good deeds

Blow, who appeared in the 1985 film “Krush Groove,” told Adams about his earliest experiences witnessing hip-hop’s birth and about how he took musical cues from D.C.’s signature musical subgenre, go-go.

“I was there at the beginning at the embryo stage of this culture,” Blow told Adams. “Seeing DJ Kool Herc, who is widely known as the father of hip hop, a DJ up in the Bronx, at the Executive Playhouse [venue]. So many MCs and groups, and a big plethora of entertainment and talent that spun out of the ghetto. I am so honored to be a part of it. It’s something that I hold deep and dearly inside of my heart.”

His 1983 EP, “Party Time?” emerged from his humiliation amongst go-go acts at Washington’s Capital Centre. Experience Unlimited, better known as E.U. and creator of “Da Butt,” was on the bill. So were Trouble Funk and Chuck Brown, paragons of the subgenre.

“I had a whole seven-piece band and the number one record in the country,” in “The Breaks,” he told Adams. “I see all these local go-go bands. The first one that went up was EU [Experience Unlimited]. They started doing crowd response. I'm listening to this for the first time, and I'm saying, ‘Oh my god. I’m gonna rock.’ Because that's my thing, crowd response.”