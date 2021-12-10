cutNscratch: Kurtis Blow's memories; Old Dominion's new single; Feel Good Tour's good deeds

It felt like old St. Nick put a hunk of coal in Roanoke’s collective stocking when The Hip Hop Nutcracker, featuring master of ceremonies Kurtis Blow, canceled its Berglund Performing Arts Theatre show.
The production was set for Dec. 15. It was unclear why it was canceled, but other dates on the tour fell off as well, according to Berglund Center general manager Robyn Schon.
The day we learned that the show was off, my one-time colleague and a current freelance writer, Mason Adams, had just turned in a story based on his interview with Blow, an old-schooler of high rank. Blow’s trip to Roanoke would have been cool, in large part, because his “Christmas Rappin’” was the first single released by the first rapper signed to a major recording label, Adams lead paragraph read.
That 1979 release preceded another Blow favorite, “The Breaks.” Broken down simply, the cat born Kurtis Walker is a foundational character in the genre, a guy who, as Adams wrote, “had a front-row seat from hip hop’s transformation from a novelty to a globally recognized American art form that reaches billions of people today.”
It’s super rare for this publication to run a story about a show that didn’t even happen here, but some of the stuff in this piece needs to get out there, so I’m making it part of my column today.
Blow, who appeared in the 1985 film “Krush Groove,” told Adams about his earliest experiences witnessing hip-hop’s birth and about how he took musical cues from D.C.’s signature musical subgenre, go-go.
“I was there at the beginning at the embryo stage of this culture,” Blow told Adams. “Seeing DJ Kool Herc, who is widely known as the father of hip hop, a DJ up in the Bronx, at the Executive Playhouse [venue]. So many MCs and groups, and a big plethora of entertainment and talent that spun out of the ghetto. I am so honored to be a part of it. It’s something that I hold deep and dearly inside of my heart.”
His 1983 EP, “Party Time?” emerged from his humiliation amongst go-go acts at Washington’s Capital Centre. Experience Unlimited, better known as E.U. and creator of “Da Butt,” was on the bill. So were Trouble Funk and Chuck Brown, paragons of the subgenre.
“I had a whole seven-piece band and the number one record in the country,” in “The Breaks,” he told Adams. “I see all these local go-go bands. The first one that went up was EU [Experience Unlimited]. They started doing crowd response. I'm listening to this for the first time, and I'm saying, ‘Oh my god. I’m gonna rock.’ Because that's my thing, crowd response.”
The audience grew ever wilder until Blow and his band hit, the rapper remembered.
“I opened up with ‘Christmas Rappin’ of course. I get to the crowd response part. It was quiet. Nobody said anything. I chalk it up, ‘It’s alright, no problem. I’ve got ‘The Breaks’ coming.’ I get to ‘The Breaks.’ I get to the ‘Clap your hands, everybody,” and everybody screams, normally. Nobody says anything. The crowd is not moving. They’re not having a good time. They’re like, ‘I can't wait until this guy gets done.’ It was a rough night.”
The rapper would collect the go-go acts’ phone numbers that night and incorporate their sound into the “Party Time?” record, Adams wrote. Check out the lead cut at youtu.be/wFrSMnlvzkk — it’s an unmistakable tribute to the funky D.C. kings who owned the joint on night he played with them in their town.
Speaking of music links, here are some more for those unfamiliar with the previously mentioned Blow hits. Check out "Christmas Rappin'" at youtu.be/9xUFnGWWtoQ, and "The Breaks" via youtu.be/heXlCbrVzcc. Rap music has changed a lot. Happy holidaze.
New music from Old Dominion
The Nashville-based band with two Botetourt County natives is out with a new single. "No Hard Feelings" is the latest from Old Dominion's album, "Time, Tequila and Therapy." As usual, it features James River High School graduate Matt Ramsey's vocals, and Lord Botetourt High School grad's Whit Sellers' drumming.
Could it be OD's ninth No. 1 country radio single? Time will tell. At any rate, the song sounds geared to add to the following statistic, listed in an email from Sony Music Nashville: One billion on-demand streams. The group has logged multiple platinum (one million sales, streams and downloads) and gold (500,000 sales, streams and downloads) single certifications, according to the Sony email. The hit singles include "One Man Band," certified quadruple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
OD released "Time, Tequila and Therapy" in October, and it peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard country albums chart.
Visit this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to check out the video, embedded at the bottom of the page. Stream or buy the song at od.lnk.to/NHF.
The Feel Good Tour
Roanoke-area folk musicians Bill Hudson and Al Coffey have fired up The Feel Good Tour for another holiday run. The non-profit instrument-giveaway organization has scheduled its 7th Annual Music for Christmas program, for children whose families cannot afford musical gear.
Hudson and Coffey, who collect and distribute the instruments, will be at Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 18-19. They ask people who come over to wear a mask, "for our safety and yours," according to an email. Another COVID-era rule: Visits will be by appointment only. The limit is one instrument per family. Call 366-7290 or e-mail liberty1street@gmail.com for more information.