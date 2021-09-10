cutNscratch: Lady Couch wants folks to sit, or rock, together

One of the best things that friends do is encourage each other. Bailey, who started playing piano at 5 — and said that her extended family tree includes blues legend Bessie Smith — said that Thompson helped her remember that she was capable of creating and performing. Ultimately, Bailey decided that she could better fulfill a life of service as a singer and songwriter.

“He helped me remember that, holy s—-, Keesh, you can do this, too — you’re the only person who sounds like you, and you should really think about that,” Bailey said. She added: “I don’t see myself working on [political] campaigns anymore. My life is to tell my story through songs, to make people feel loved and feel good, and make sure that my vote’s counted and make sure that anybody that I know that has the opportunity to do goes and does it. I don’t care how they vote. I just want ‘em to do it.”

That translates to a desire to get all sorts of different people under the same roof, or on the same field, to celebrate things they have in common, particularly music, she said. She saw that in action recently, when the band played the “Future Looks Fine” title track at a festival in Indiana.