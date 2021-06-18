cutnscratch: Live music blossoms in Roanoke region, but pandemic-era aftereffects remain

A double-bill of Jonathan Richman and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. Galactic. Southern Culture on the Skids. A holiday show with Squirrel Nut Zippers.
How does all that sound? If you’re into it, look to get tickets for the upcoming Live at the Lyric Season.
Shawn Mullins kicks off the series on Sept. 2 at The Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg. The Second City Comedy Troupe rounds out the lineup, according to a theater email to subscribers this week. The Mullins show is a makeup date for a concert that the COVID shutdown waylaid. The rest, including Roanoke-centric cult favorite Southern Culture on the Skids, are new for the season, though both Galactic and Squirrel Nut Zippers have played the venue in the past.
Check the info box for the full schedule and on-sale dates. The rescheduling of a second COVID cancellation is in the works for April 20, but the Lyric can’t identify the act just yet, so keep an eye on this space.
Not so fast, now ...
Yes, live music is returning as COVID-19’s long veil lifts. It’s still complicated, though.
We ran across this Facebook post last week from Breezy Peyton, one-third of the hard-working The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. Breezy, wife of the Rev., plays the washboard and does some singing in the rough-and-revved-up country blues act from Indiana.
“Friends: Stop saying that the music industry is back to normal,” she wrote.
There aren’t enough shows to book yet. Those that are available aren’t paying what they once did, and routing effectively from one stop to another is harder than ever, she wrote.
“Things are improving for us but it won’t be back to normal for a long damn time,” she wrote. “We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel but we won’t be there for a bit.”
She added: “Don’t get me wrong, I’m very happy to be playing a few shows again and am so grateful for the support people have showed us the last 15+ months. We would have never got by without your support (mentally as well).”
When we messaged her to ask permission to use her post in this column, she asked that we share the trio’s Patreon link. More than fair! Here it is: patreon.com/bigdamnband.
“It’s been our savior in all of this,” she wrote in the message exchange.
The subscription-based site has given thousands of musicians, artists, writers, etc., a way to monetize a bit, particularly during the shutdown. The Big Damn Band charges $1, $5 and $10 for an array of treats that would be cool even for the $1 subscribers. The band’s page shows that its 534 patrons pay a combined $4,847 for podcasts, merch deals, free stuff and exclusive videos.
Bluegrass from Bent Mountain
A sweet-sounding bluegrass album is out in the world this week. “Come Home” is a collaboration from Church of the Holy Spirit’s Bishop Quigg Lawrence and some pretty amazing guest pickers and singers.
Under the name Bent Mountain, Lawrence shepherded a project that features producer (and world-class upright bassist) Scott Mulvahill and musicians including mandolinist Sierra Hull, guitarist Chris Eldridge, singers Junior Sisk and Annie Lawrence (Quigg Lawrence’s daughter) and upstart valley-based brothers Ayden and Blane Young.
This album is incredibly easy to listen to, with a lot of musical warmth to go along with the high-level picking, plucking and sawing. Quigg Lawrence shows himself to be a fine bluegrass singer with good phrasing.
As you’d imagine, there is plenty of gospel here, featuring Annie Lawrence’s Americana-leaning cover of the Mindy Smith hit “Come To Jesus.”
Video of the week: Erin Lunsford
Singer and songwriter Erin Lunsford was prepared to debut her new album, “The Damsel,” at 5 Points Music Sanctuary in April 2020. That show and a tour to promote the album fell to the COVID shutdown.
Finally, Lunsford was back to play and sing in Roanoke a week ago, solo, at Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see and hear her perform “Whatever U Like.” If you haven’t heard her sing, you really are in for a treat.