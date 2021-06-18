cutnscratch: Live music blossoms in Roanoke region, but pandemic-era aftereffects remain

“Friends: Stop saying that the music industry is back to normal,” she wrote.

There aren’t enough shows to book yet. Those that are available aren’t paying what they once did, and routing effectively from one stop to another is harder than ever, she wrote.

“Things are improving for us but it won’t be back to normal for a long damn time,” she wrote. “We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel but we won’t be there for a bit.”

She added: “Don’t get me wrong, I’m very happy to be playing a few shows again and am so grateful for the support people have showed us the last 15+ months. We would have never got by without your support (mentally as well).”

When we messaged her to ask permission to use her post in this column, she asked that we share the trio’s Patreon link. More than fair! Here it is: patreon.com/bigdamnband.

“It’s been our savior in all of this,” she wrote in the message exchange.