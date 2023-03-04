Like an opening act in front of a headliner, we don’t have much time or space to rock out. Let’s make the most of it.

Dr Pepper Park this week announced a hair metal smorgasbord. Former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer and his #keiferband are headlining a June 18 triple-bill. Rounding out the bill: Winger (former Dixie Dregs drummer Rod Morgenstein is bashing the kit for this act, creating some cognitive dissonance for your columnist); and John Corabi, who fronted Motley Crue during a few Vince Neil-free years in the late 20th century.

Tickets are on sale at drpepperpark.com for $59, $35 and $149 VIP advance.

Blue Ridge Music Center teased its 2023 lineup a couple of weeks back, announcing shows from Steep Canyon Rangers, Sierra Ferrell, Scythian and Lonesome River Band. The amphitheater announced the rest this week, including Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange, on June 10), Amythyst Kiah (June 24), Sam Bush Band (July 1) and Rissi Palmer (July 15). Visit this column at bit.ly/toptix030423 to see the big-quality roster.

This year’s Daleville Town Center Summer Concert Series lineup is on the way. Meanwhile, the venue has listed a show from up-and-coming country music singer, songwriter and TikTok star Taylor Austin Dye (not to be confused with Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye). She hits the Daleville stage May 12. Tickets are $5 at the gate, free to 12-younger.

Check out the video for Dye’s “Rest in Peace” at youtu.be/PZ2ThvZC_fs. The song, which has a Miranda Lambert vibe, came out Feb. 23. Follow facebook.com/DalevilleSummerConcertSeries to see the lineup as it develops.

Finally, Rooster Walk posted tickets for its fest within a fest, Brunch, Ballads & Beer, and they sold out right away. No wonder — Kelsey Waldon, Erin Lunsford and Rob Cheatham are the balladeers.

Music video

Go to this column at roanoke.com (see direct link above) to watch video from 49 Winchester’s performance last month at 5 Points Music Sanctuary.