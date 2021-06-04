cutNscratch: Live music returns to midweek; Macklyn Mosley releases new project

It's actually happening. It actually feels OK to be out amongst people and listen to live music again.

Sure, lots of people were doing it regularly anyway, haha. But even then, there were restrictions, set by the governor, while a pandemic was sickening millions and killing hundreds of thousands in the U.S.

When Gov. Ralph Northam lifted those restrictions, a couple of weeks earlier than expected, a music lover could feel the sigh of relief exiting the collective lungs. But nothing made it feel more real than when Martin's Downtown reinstituted its Tuesday night and Wednesday night music schedule.

There are lots of tune-friendly venues in the valleys, but no one kept it going most nights for so long, at least before the pandemic. This week was the first time in what felt like a decade that you could expect to get out early and midweek to hear a band.

GOTE kicked it off on Tuesday, and that rootsy rock, blues and country band will split that residency night for the time being with Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks. Wednesday will see a wider mix of bands, and that hump night schedule restarted with Tate Tuck Trio.