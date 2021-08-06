cutNscratch: Looking back at FloydFest ’21

The nature of time is killing me. I’m writing this column on Thursday, Aug. 5, more than two weeks since FloydFest ’21 kicked off. How did we get here so quickly?
No matter, the days’ passage allows for some deeper reflection.
Looking back in ‘Light’The annual event in Patrick County, off the Blue Ridge Parkway, can often be more about what went on before as it is about what’s happening now.
One of the three best shows I’ve ever seen there — last month’s combo of Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and guitarist Adrian Belew with Turkuaz — definitely looked back, playing the entirety of the Heads’ groundbreaking album “Remain in Light.” Yet with the funky Turkuaz laying down the grooves and Belew playing with all of the fire he has ever shown, there was a lot to gather up in the present.
During a pre-show panel discussion about that 1980 album, a particular video was a big sub-topic. It’s called “Live in Rome 1980,” and it features Talking Heads with such auxiliary players as Belew and the late, extraordinary keyboard man Bernie Worrell, in what Openculture.com calls the Heads’ “full Afro-Funk Orchestra” lineup.
Turkuaz guitarist Dave Brandwein told the discussion’s moderator, Rolling Stone magazine contributor Garret Woodward, that he spent a huge amount of time in his college dorm with the video for “Live in Rome 1980.” Years of buzz about that film had filtered to Belew and Harrison as well, they told Woodward, and it became part of the model for the “Remain in Light” tour that they brought to FloydFest.
See the concert doc at youtu.be/GwWW742T0Wc, or if you want to go one better, find it in the wild and buy it.
As someone who is on the clock at the event, writing stories and producing video daily, I miss a lot. I only caught short portions of Billy Strings’ and Goose’s sets at the Streamline Hill Holler Stage, but what I heard (and saw of the respective light shows) was massive. Coming in at No. 2 among shows I saw all the way through, Butcher Brown in the Devils Backbone Throwdown Tent was phenomenal, and I would sell grilled cheese sandwiches in parking lots to follow those guys around.
Festival-closer Andy Frasco & The U.N. brought a superhuman amount of energy and wild attitude, and I can’t let this column go without mentioning that.
If you were wondering what were the other two best shows I have seen in all my years at FloydFest, here they are: Levon Helm Band (Dreaming Creek Main Stage, 2010), and Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk (2008 Streamline Hill Holler Stage). There have been countless superlative shows on the FloydFest grounds, but those just continue to hit me.
Video from Molly TuttleRenowned flatpicking guitarist Molly Tuttle was part of the long weekend, and her multiple sets included a concert/Q&A at the Ferrum College Workshop Porch.
By request, she explained and showed off her clawhammer guitar style (that’s usually a banjo thing) with a version of “Take The Journey.”
“I don’t really know the technique of slap bass [guitar], but I feel like a slap bassist when I’m doing this,” she said.
Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see and hear that performance.
We got a couple more decent videos at the festival, which we will include in this space in the coming weeks. Among them, look for music from L Shape Lot, featuring onetime Roanoker Eric Miller.
On the Rise winnersAnother great performance hit the main stage on July 25 (Sunday afternoon). Russell County’s 49 Winchester put on a high-level performance. The band, led by guitarist, singer and songwriter Isaac Gibson, had played multiple sets at the fest, but this happened to be the first one I was able to catch. The band, having recently added Bristol-area keyboardist Don Eanes to its lineup, sounded brilliant.
Fans agreed, voting 49 the 2021 On the Rise contest winner. Even without that accolade, the band is for sure on the rise. It has signed to vaunted Americana-centric label New West Records, and Creative Artists Agency is repping the band for performances.
That’s high-level stuff, and the group’s music and stagecraft is worthy. Gibson could well be a star this time next year. What a voice.
Sexbruise?, which combines tight musicality with comedy (many fest folks laughed about having been lured into a “Rickroll” via the band’s truncated cover of Virginia Tech football-centric “Enter Sandman”), finished second.
Both of these winners have been in the rotation in Roanoke, at Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill, which remains a great spot for live music. But let’s be careful out there. The delta variant (good band name, btw) is raging, breakthrough infections have been reported, and plenty of unvaccinated folks still lurch about.