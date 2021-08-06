cutNscratch: Looking back at FloydFest ’21

The nature of time is killing me. I’m writing this column on Thursday, Aug. 5, more than two weeks since FloydFest ’21 kicked off. How did we get here so quickly?

No matter, the days’ passage allows for some deeper reflection.

Looking back in ‘Light’The annual event in Patrick County, off the Blue Ridge Parkway, can often be more about what went on before as it is about what’s happening now.

One of the three best shows I’ve ever seen there — last month’s combo of Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and guitarist Adrian Belew with Turkuaz — definitely looked back, playing the entirety of the Heads’ groundbreaking album “Remain in Light.” Yet with the funky Turkuaz laying down the grooves and Belew playing with all of the fire he has ever shown, there was a lot to gather up in the present.

During a pre-show panel discussion about that 1980 album, a particular video was a big sub-topic. It’s called “Live in Rome 1980,” and it features Talking Heads with such auxiliary players as Belew and the late, extraordinary keyboard man Bernie Worrell, in what Openculture.com calls the Heads’ “full Afro-Funk Orchestra” lineup.