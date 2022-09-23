cutNscratch: Looking in the rearview at Bristol Rhythm & Roots and more

Once upon a year, a former editor and I discussed writing something about the way time passes — quickly when life is interesting and slowly when it's boring.

Time moved quickly, and it never happened. I still think about it at moments like this, sitting down to write about music. The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion came and went Sept. 9-11, and a great jazz concert at Jefferson Center did as well on Sept. 10. Finally, time allows for some words about them.

The downtown Bristol festival, the 21st straddling the Twin Cities' State Street and side roads, started on a Friday. S.G. Goodman, a singer and songwriter from western Kentucky, opened the main stage action, under the "Bristol Va-Tenn A Good Place to Live" sign that arches across the road.

Goodman has some Woody Guthrie in her soul and a voice that would sound just right mixed with Ralph Stanley or Texas Gladden, but she leads a driving, stripped-down rock band. The trio behind her and her mostly three- to five-chord songs are a vehicle for compelling lyrics about modern life and its complications for people who are trying to be true to themselves.

In her best known number to date, "If You Were Someone I Loved," she sang about how we respond to the near-constant stream of images showing people in the worst situations.

"No need for change, no cause for alarm / Well, it's not a needle in my baby's arm / No, I don't see the man in a long white coat / Holding the poor by their throat."

Goodman is just getting started, and more than a fair number of people who heard her at Bristol are surely curious to see where she goes from here.

The War and Treaty followed on that stage. Bluesy, soulful, funky, gritty, with a killer backing band is plenty. But when Tonya and Michael Trotter Jr. start singing, alone or with the other harmonizing, there is a truly lifting effect.

"When I first saw you, I said to myself, that's a good love," one of the lyrics goes, and it could easily apply to what happens when an audience member first sees the act. I caught them at FloydFest a few years back and was just knocked out by the goodness. The State Street crowd acted as though it had the same feeling.

It was just one day there for me and my cousin Carol (a tiny family reunion y'all!), and set delays on different stages affected schedules, while a lot of my favorites overlapped after nightfall. We made it to the tail end of Nikki Bluhm's set of SoCal-style country rock and folk, and she finished it with a cover of the chestnut "Big Road Blues," which she told the crowd she learned from Bonnie Raitt.

The Wood Brothers, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Fantastic Negrito all played about the same time, and we got really wrapped up in the Woods' set on the Piedmont Street stage. I really wanted Carol to hear my long-ago music school classmate Oliver Wood's band, and we planned to catch about a half-hour, then wander around to catch the other two shows, plus maybe the Jerry Douglas Band. (Tasjan, Negrito, The War and Treaty and the Woods have all played well-received FloydFest sets, btw.)

Between the strong musical vibes and bassist Chris Woods' dancing with his upright bass, we just never got around to leaving.

Late night was upon us, and a couple of bands that have played in Roanoke (and that I have slept on, in the parlance of our time) were up. Both acts — Asheville, North Carolina's Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats, and Florencia & The Feeling from Johnson City, Tennessee — played at Borderline Billiards, on the Tennessee side.

Scotchie fronts a trio that trucks in psychedelic funk-rock, and he is a wild man onstage and off — seemingly possessed to play on bars, billiards tables and among the crowd on the floor. All that activity, yet he still plays very well and has a good voice, too. I hope the band gets back to Roanoke soon, but if you can make it to Abingdon on Oct. 14, Scotchie's band is part of the lineup for Between the Vines Music & Culture Festival. Follow via andrewscotchiemusic.com.

Florencia Rusinol is a captivating singer with a funky, pop-inflected band that moves and grooves with her danceable music. The Feeling has played Martin's Downtown a couple of times, with nothing else set there, sad to say. Early November gigs in Crozet and Staunton are on Rusinol's schedule, at florenciarusinol.com.

My weird luck, going to Bristol and seeing two really fine sets from bands that I have missed at home.

It would have been nice to stay for the full weekend, but something was happening at Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall on Sept. 10, and I felt sure it would be phenomenal. Guitarist Wayne Krantz, who mixes jazz, rock and funk with flashes of avant garde, was on stage there with drummer Keith Carlock and bassist Tim Lefebvre.

Sure enough, I would have kicked myself had I missed it. During a high-energy, mostly instrumental set played at hard rock volume, Lefebvre was sneaky great; Carlock was aggressively great; and Krantz was freaky great. Jefferson Center continues to deliver outstanding jams post-pandemic.

My mission going forward — Try not to let time get away, and catch as much musical goodness as possible in my own town, where there is so much.

Next week: Talking new albums from a former Roanoker, Ross Flora, and Mountain Fever Records act Thomas Cassell, an ace mandolinist.