cutNscratch: Mason Via returns to FloydFest, as an Old Crow Medicine Show member

Secor had heard about Via from Donica Elliott, who was Donica Christensen when she worked as a publicist for the old Doobie Shea Studio and bluegrass label in Boones Mill. Elliott moved to Nashville years ago and has worked in publicity for multiple companies, but these days she works for Red Light Management, as part of Old Crow Medicine Show's management team.

Elliott has known the Via family for years, but said she didn't think of him until her friend Ashby Frank, a Nashville-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, suggested he would be a good fit for the band.

"And I was like, oh, good idea," Elliot said from Brevard, North Carolina, where she and her family recently moved. "So I suggested it to Ketch, and he got in touch with Mason."

Via was psyched for the opportunity. He auditioned in January, and by March, he was a member of the band, which has also added former Apache Relay member Mike Harris to the lineup. Longtime bassist Morgan Jahnig, multi-instrumentalist Cory Younts and drummer Jerry Pentecost round out the outfit.

"It was a great thing to just hop off 'American Idol' and then get into something totally new," Vie said. "It was awesome."