cutNscratch: Mason Via returns to FloydFest, as an Old Crow Medicine Show member

When Old Crow Medicine Show hit FloydFest's Dreaming Creek Main Stage on Thursday night, the band featured some new faces. One of them, Mason Via, gave heft to the idea of FloydFest's On the Rise contest.
Via (pronounced "vie") had finished in the money after 2019's fan-voted performance competition. Typically, the winners return for multiple sets at the five-day festival off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Patrick County.
Via did that, with his band Hot Trail Mix, for shows on Wednesday and Thursday that will likely be the last he plays with that act. After all, Old Crow Medicine Show, famous for giving the song "Wagon Wheel" to the world, is a full-time job.
It was a high point among multiple FloydFests that Via has played, including sets with his father, noted bluegrasser David Via. His 2019 On the Rise showing, where he and Hot Trail Mix finished second to rock band Abby Bryant & The Echoes, inspired him to move to Nashville.
"It got something going," Via, who turned 24 the day before this year's festival started, said. "I gotta chase this. Something is happening, you know what I mean?"
But the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tornado that hit Nashville in March 2020 and Via's own lack of a plan beyond moving there led him back home to North Carolina. In early 2020, he made it onto "American Idol," where he lasted a while in California. In January he received an Instagram message from Old Crow leader and frontman Ketch Secor, asking him to come to Nashville and audition for the band.
Secor had heard about Via from Donica Elliott, who was Donica Christensen when she worked as a publicist for the old Doobie Shea Studio and bluegrass label in Boones Mill. Elliott moved to Nashville years ago and has worked in publicity for multiple companies, but these days she works for Red Light Management, as part of Old Crow Medicine Show's management team.
Elliott has known the Via family for years, but said she didn't think of him until her friend Ashby Frank, a Nashville-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, suggested he would be a good fit for the band.
"And I was like, oh, good idea," Elliot said from Brevard, North Carolina, where she and her family recently moved. "So I suggested it to Ketch, and he got in touch with Mason."
Via was psyched for the opportunity. He auditioned in January, and by March, he was a member of the band, which has also added former Apache Relay member Mike Harris to the lineup. Longtime bassist Morgan Jahnig, multi-instrumentalist Cory Younts and drummer Jerry Pentecost round out the outfit.
"It was a great thing to just hop off 'American Idol' and then get into something totally new," Vie said. "It was awesome."
That isn't all that's new. Via, who relocated to Nashville in March, has an album, recorded before he joined the band, due to drop on the Floyd County-based Mountain Fever Records label. He is writing with a couple of Nashville songwriters, including Marty Dodson — Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney and George Strait have covered Dodson's songs, and Billy Currington scored a hit with his "Let Me Down Easy." They're writing and recording music with hopes to sync them to commercials.
A Via co-write called "Brown Paper" will be on the next Del McCoury album.
"Man, I tell you, when I heard the cut of it, it was like, this is exactly what I wanted it to sound like the whole time," Via said. "I wish I could sound like that. It sounded so good."
Secor introduced Via to the FloydFest audience as a Patrick County boy. And that's true, sort of. He spent plenty of time there with his father, who lives there. But he spent more time with his mom, about a half-hour away, in North Carolina towns Lawsonville and Danbury.
Before he was on the rise, he was often on stages and other picking situations with his father.
"I become more appreciative of him by the day," he said of David Via. "Every day I’m on the road with the band, it makes me realize that I wouldn’t have a job, I wouldn’t be able to play music for a living, do what I love, have fun with a bunch of guys, go travel and do all this if he hadn’t introduced me to this style of music. And I’m very thankful for that. He’s a huge influence on me — his songwriting, rhythm guitar and just the way I view music, really, singing, all that.
"He’s a great personality, too, and that’s something that’s huge within the music industry. That makes you memorable."
After Old Crow's 90-minute set, Via got on the bus with Secor and the rest of the band and headed out for other gigs.
"It's perfect. I love FloydFest, but I love being on the road," he said. "I'm a traveler. I'm a rambler. I'm moving all the time anyway. It suits my sort of lifestyle. I like it a whole bunch."