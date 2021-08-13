cutNscratch; Morgan Wade goes major; Harvester adds Mavis Staples, Yola and more

That double bill will be the first show in front of a live Harvester audience since March 2020 and its pandemic restrictions. Masks will be required for all who enter the venue, even performers, with exceptions for eating, drinking and performing.

The first ticketed show will Sept. 4, with Blue Öyster Cult. Don’t fear the reaper, friends!

Get ticket prices and info on more shows at harvester-music.com.

Go Fest goes downtownFor years, the Go Outside Festival (Go Fest, for short) was associated with Rivers Edge Park, where organizers created a outdoorsy, beery, musical wonderland, free to attend. Earlier in August, Roanoke Outside Foundation, which organizes the event, announced that it is leaving that spot for downtown Roanoke.

Look for the Oct. 15-17 event in a footprint ranging from Elmwood Park to the the Roanoke City Market Building. The city will close the streets in between to accommodate vendors, stunt shows, beer gardens, live music and other Go Fest fun, according to a news release.

Roanoke Outside and the city’s parks and rec department is joining with Downtown Roanoke Inc. for the event, which will include a special alcohol license allowing attendees to buy beer and wine at downtown businesses and carry them out to the street festival.