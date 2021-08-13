cutNscratch; Morgan Wade goes major; Harvester adds Mavis Staples, Yola and more

Wade, whose album “Reckless” dropped in March, has taken the next step, signing with Arista Nashville, a division of Sony. Wade made the announcement Monday, on her Facebook page.
The album’s top single, “Wilder Days,” will likely be on country radio in the fall, according to a news release she included with the announcement.
She collaborated on “Reckless” with Sadler Vaden, guitarist in Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit. Wade said in a January interview with The Roanoke Times that Isbell’s sound tech heard her perform when the 400 Unit played FloydFest in 2019. He turned Vaden on to the music, and the budding producer reached out to Wade.
“Wilder Days” sounds like it will be right at home in the country radio format, though superior to much of it. We’ll be surprised if the 26-year-old doesn’t get a real ride from it, and we’re looking forward to seeing how it plays out.
Read our January story at bit.ly/MorganWadeTRT.
Mavis Staples, Yola among upcoming Harvester shows
She sang “I’ll Take You There,” but you’ll have to get your own ride to Harvester Performance Center on Oct. 20, when Mavis Staples plays Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center.
Staples, a multiple Grammy Award-winner as a solo artist and part of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee The Staple Singers, most recently released “We Get By.” The collaboration with producer Ben Harper features Staples’ extra-good band, seen with her in recent years at Jefferson Center, in Roanoke.
Tickets went on sale to the public on Friday, as did tickets for Yola, a new artist who has seen multiple Grammy nominations, including one in 2019 for best new artist. Yola is scheduled for an Oct. 7 show.
Brent Cobb, who was part of last month’s FloydFest lineup, is scheduled to hit the Harvester stage Oct. 8. Bob James, a jazz pianist and composer whose groove-leaning music formed many hip-hop samples, will play Nov. 9. Blues singer/guitarist Robert Cray returns to the Harvester on Sept. 30, while guitar master Eric Johnson also has a return date in Rocky Mount: April 19, 2022.
The venue will celebrate its post-quarantine live music lineup with a free show on Sept. 3, featuring local performers Wound Tight and Kerosene Willy.
“Harvester fans — especially our friends right here in Rocky Mount — have really supported the venue through the pandemic,” Harvester director of operations Micah Davidson said in a news release. “They’ve rolled with changes, welcomed our ideas, and bought lots of tickets as we’ve rescheduled shows and put new ones on the calendar. This is just a way to thank everyone and have some fun.”
That double bill will be the first show in front of a live Harvester audience since March 2020 and its pandemic restrictions. Masks will be required for all who enter the venue, even performers, with exceptions for eating, drinking and performing.
The first ticketed show will Sept. 4, with Blue Öyster Cult. Don’t fear the reaper, friends!
Get ticket prices and info on more shows at harvester-music.com.
Go Fest goes downtownFor years, the Go Outside Festival (Go Fest, for short) was associated with Rivers Edge Park, where organizers created a outdoorsy, beery, musical wonderland, free to attend. Earlier in August, Roanoke Outside Foundation, which organizes the event, announced that it is leaving that spot for downtown Roanoke.
Look for the Oct. 15-17 event in a footprint ranging from Elmwood Park to the the Roanoke City Market Building. The city will close the streets in between to accommodate vendors, stunt shows, beer gardens, live music and other Go Fest fun, according to a news release.
Roanoke Outside and the city’s parks and rec department is joining with Downtown Roanoke Inc. for the event, which will include a special alcohol license allowing attendees to buy beer and wine at downtown businesses and carry them out to the street festival.
Video: L Shape Lot at FloydFestWilmington, North Carolina, band L Shape Lot, featuring Roanoke native Eric Miller, returned to FloydFest in July, after several years away. The band, which won the festival’s fan-voted On the Rise contest in 2011, played multiple sets throughout the event, and I was lucky enough to cross paths several times with the friendly and talented Miller.
Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to watch video of the band playing an original song, “Brokedown Chords,” at the festival’s Streamline Stage at Hill Holler.