cutNscratch: Moss Arts Center schedule features Angélique Kidjo, Lil Buck, Edgar Meyer; beware of Zuckerberg's Metaverse

Moss Arts Center has released its list of spring schedule performances. The first name on the list is a fun and good one — Angélique Kidjo.
The four-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter from Benin has played Jefferson Center a couple of times in years past, and brings such an exuberant spirit to her West African mix of pop, jazz, funk and R&B.
Her bands are deeply supportive, and she gives them enough spotlight that a listener realizes that they could bust out on some crazy stuff, too.
Many years have passed since her 2008 and 2012 concerts in Roanoke. Should be interesting to see what she has cooked up for Jan. 20 at the Moss.
There’s more musical and theatrical intrigue on the list.
Danish String Quartet is set for Jan. 28. Cirque Mechanics brings “Birdhouse Factory” on Feb. 3-4. Ballet Hispánico’s “Noche de Oro” is scheduled for Feb. 23. “Memphis Jookin:’ The Show” features dancer Lil Buck (who went viral on YouTube in a collab with Yo-Yo Ma on cello) and hits on March 17. The Moth Mainstage, an NPR storytelling event, is set for March 22. Chontadelia, a Columbian band that features marimba over funk and electro beats, comes to Blacksburg on March 24.
Double-bass master Edgar Meyer is on the list for the third time. On March 31, Meyer is in cahoots with the Scottish Ensemble, playing classical pieces from Bach and Elgar, and a new composition of his own.
“BURGERZ” by Travis Alabanza, on April 8-9 at the Cube, is a solo play inspired by the time someone threw a burger at British performer Alabanza and shouted a transphobic slur at them. Violinist Sarah Chang, with pianist Sonya Ovrutsky Fensome, plays Brahms, Franch and Bartók on April 19.
Craig Walsh’s “Monuments” is a free, nightly installation April 22 to May 14. It presents the faces of three unsung New River Valley community members, projected onto trees on the Virginia Tech Drillfield.
Choir! Choir! Choir! is April 23, and the free event features the audience as the choir. Get ready for some interactivity.
The Tallis Scholars, specializing in British early vocal music, on April 28 will perform a Moss-commissioned work by David Lang, a response to Renaissance composer Antoine Brumel’s “Earthquake” Mass. Hear both, one after the other, in the Moss’ wonderful theater, which I have written before is itself a musical instrument, not to mention way vibe-y.
Also on the list that Moss Arts sent out in a news release were the “RENT” 25th anniversary tour (March 1) and Kristen Chenoweth’s “For the Girls” (April 14). We already featured those events, and you can flip back to Thursday’s Extra Vibe or visit bit.ly/BroadwayInTRT to read more about them.
Go to artscenter.vt.edu for ticket and subscription information, or visit the Moss Arts Center’s box office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Tuesday-Friday or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. If you still like doing your business over the phone, reach the Moss at 540-231-5300. At the moment, only subscription packages are available. Single-show tickets go on sale Nov. 9.
Facebook goes ‘Meta’
The past two weeks have been, shall we say, interesting in Facebook land.
First, a bit of background: Your columnist has in the past found that site to be a great help in gathering music listings. Many shows that might have otherwise fallen through the cracks emerged on the social media giant in time for me to sneak them into print. I have been on the site almost daily for more than a decade. I have seen — and sometimes been a part of — the best and the worst of it.
Many who use it realize that it’s like an abusive relationship. We know, for example, from previous reports, that Facebook employees have futzed around with the site in ways that have really messed with people’s heads. Meanwhile, its leader, Mark Zuckerberg, and crew have bought up such competitors as Instagram, which in some virtual circles has become the hall full of secondary school bullies.
Over the past couple of weeks, company whistleblowers have laid bare allegations, with documentation, that Facebook’s leaders — like the cartoon dog in the meme who says “this is fine” while the house burns down around it — were far more interested in growing profits than in fostering a safe, international community.
So, of course, Zuckerberg takes this opportunity to roll out a new name for the company. Hey look, kids, something shiny! It totally reminds me of Blackwater USA, the private military contractor that got in a bunch of murderous trouble in Iraq and elsewhere, but has changed its name a couple of times.
It’s not just a name. Apparently, it’s a virtual reality experience. But how could we trust Facebook to do its “metaverse” right, when it can’t even get Facebook right? Here comes Meta, anyway! This is like a marriage in which the partners hate each other, but go ahead and have a baby, to “fix things.”
We’re one of the partners, you know. Zuckerberg wants us to put on the virtual reality mask and go on adventures. I’ll decline. It’s bad enough out here.
Video online
Visit this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to hear a mighty energetic performance at The Spot on Kirk from Her Majesty, which recently opened a triple-bill with Orange Culture and Incavalli.