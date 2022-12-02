cutNscratch: New music and tech at the Cube

Experimental, cutting edge music is on the bill early next week at Moss Arts Center’s the Cube.

The Virginia Tech New Music + Technology Festival happens Monday through Wednesday, and it’s free.

It features sets from students, faculty and guest performers, according to a university news release.

The multi-media performances will take advantage of the Cube, the school’s four-story tall high-tech performance lab. Here are some clues to what you can see and hear there in a couple of days.

Singer and VT composition faculty member Tiffany Skidmore will headline Monday with a world premiere, “Unseen, Unbodièd, Unknown: The William Blake Cycle.” The 70-minute piece is an “electro acoustic instrumental opera” featuring saxophone through 134.2-channel spatial audio, 360-degree video projections, theatrical staging and costumes. The set addresses nonbinary gender identity, sexual politics and gender stereotypes, festival director and Tech’s school of performing arts faculty member Kyle Hutchins said in the news release.

If that’s not intriguing enough for you, try Tuesday night headliner L2Ork, aka the university’s Linux laptop orchestra. L2Ork, whose members use that open source operating system to create sounds by typing or simply moving their arms, is teaming on this set with a group of players performing from Argentina.

To keep it all in sync from continents apart, L2Ork will employ its own software, called L2Ork Tweeter, to perform “Transcontinental Grapevine,” a riff built on the ambient house song “Grapevine,” by Lane 8 and Elderbrook.

Virginia Tech’s percussion ensemble will be in on Tuesday’s action, as well.

A globe-trotting, violin-playing friend of the Cube, Sarah Plum, is Wednesday’s headliner.

Get the full schedule, list of all performers and more New Music + Technology Festival info via bit.ly/VTthecubenewmusicfest.

Return of The Feel Good Tour

Local folkie Bill Hudson is resuming his musical instrument giveaway program for the holidays.

Hudson and a colleague, Guy Nouri, founded The Feel Good Tour in 2005, to donate new and used instruments to schools and children in need. It originally was a response to Hurricane Katrina, but they have expanded their reach to include schools in West Virginia, Roanoke and Franklin County, along with four Gulf Coast schools.

The Feel Good Tour’s eighth annual Music for Christmas giveaway program, for children whose families cannot afford a musical instrument, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. today. Hudson and Nouri can provide one instrument per family at their warehouse in Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke.

They’ll have the space open on Sunday, too, and on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18.

The program has given away more than 800 musical instruments of many kinds, received from folks as far away as Alaska, Chicago and New York.

“When we accumulate enough we then take them personally to schools where there is need,” Hudson wrote in an email. “We have also delivered instruments to individuals. Please donate only instruments in working condition. As yet we don’t have the funds to make repairs on those that need work.”

To donate, contact Hudson via liberty1street@gmail.com.

New social media spots

In case you haven’t heard, Twitter has a new owner, and he’s made the place more chaotic than it normally is. And it normally is quite chaotic.

At this desk, we always jump on new social media, just to check it out and see if it sticks. Remember ello?

Haha!

We still get notifications that some rando or other is following us there, but the password is long lost, and it’s just not interesting enough to make a new one.

What’s next to fail?

At least two would-be Twitter replacements are out there. Follow this column on Post.news, @cutnscratch, or on Mastodon (not to be confused with the stupendously good hard rock band), @cutNscratch@federated.press.

The latter’s multiple servers and long handles seem overly complicated to an old man, but hey, life is complicated with a long handle, too. Post, however, feels more like Twitter. Both sites claim to be against racists, homophobes and other jake legs.

We’ll see how it all shakes out.

Happy doom-scrolling!

Music video

Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video of Katy Guillen & The Drive, performing last month at Big Lick Brewing Co.