cutNscratch: New music from Floyd County-based record labels

The Mountain Fever studio and its family of labels keeps steaming on.
The Floyd County company’s Americana/folk label, Travianna Records, signed Summer & Bray and has released the duo’s cover of Mr. Mister’s “Kyrie.” Siblings Summer (vocals) and Brayden McMahon (banjo, vocals) were part of the Sylva, North Carolina band Mountain Faith, which was a Mountain Fever Records band and a semifinalist on “America’s Got Talent.”
But the act rebranded and joined Mountain Fever’s sister label.
The “Kyrie” cover is their follow-up to an original number, “Heartbeat,” which was a Bluegrass Today chart hit, according to a Mountain Fever news release.
Hear it via travrec.lnk.to/SBk-s. That song and this arrangement happen to fall right into a post-Nickel Creek sweet spot. Get more from the duo at facebook.com/summerandbray.
The Mountain Fever label, meanwhile, has signed a bluegrass band from British Columbia called Jackson Hollow. Check out the band’s “Travelin’ Heart” at mtfvrrec.lnk.to/JHth-s. Follow the quartet from jacksonhollowmusic.com.
Another Mountain Fever band, Linda Lay & Springfield Exit, is playing The Floyd Country Store on July 17. Check out the details at floydcountrystore.com/events.
Get more via mountainfever.com.
Old-time lunch chatWhat are you doing for lunch on Friday? Virginia Tech is inviting you to sit down at your device and hear from Fiddlin’ Earl White.
The old-time musician, who has been a fixture at The Floyd Country Store and downtown Floyd’s farmers market, will be part of the Moss Arts Center’s free online series, “In the Moment: Artists and Their Work.” White represents the Black tradition in old-time music and dance, and has for four decades.
White, co-founder of the Big Indian Farm Artisan Bakery, will be appearing from the event he hosts at the Willis farm, the Big Indian Fiddle Jam, according to an email from the Moss.
Register to catch the 45-minute chat, which Moss Arts Center director of programming Margaret Lawrence will moderate, at artscenter.vt.edu/experiences/in-the-moment-earl-white.html.
Follow his Earl White String Band at facebook.com/earlwhitestringband. Check out more Moss Arts Center “Experiences” at artscenter.vt.edu/experiences.html.
New shows
at The CovesThe first full season at The Coves Amphitheater, in Union Hall, has gotten fuller. Recent additions to the schedule are onetime “Nashville” TV actor and current country singer Charles Esten (Aug. 14), feel-good-vibemasters Michael Franti & Spearhead (Aug. 27) and the ridiculously good Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers (Oct. 1).
Check out the full list at covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html.
All of the above acts, by the way, have previously played at Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center. That venue’s ex-general manager, Gary Jackson, is now booking and promoting shows at The Coves.
New shows at
the HarvesterRocky Mount’s premiere music venue and its new manager, Micah Davidson, just added bluegrass mandolin master Sierra Hull to its schedule. Hull plays on Oct. 21. Tickets went on sale Friday at harvester-music.com. Also recently added: Season 17 “The Voice” winner Jake Hoot (Oct. 23).
BTW, Melissa Etheridge’s Sept. 20 pandemic-delayed show there is sold out.
The Dog Bowl Concert SeriesBlack Dog Salvage is rocking its concert stage, The Dog Bowl, again this summer. Americana band Grizzly Goat is set to play at 6 p.m. Saturday.
It’s $10 at the gate, which opens at 5 p.m., and is free to 12-younger, with $5 drink tickets available and a food truck slinging barbecue. We mention the latter two facts because no outside food or bevs are allowed in. Also, no pets. Imagine, a dog bowl with no dogs!
The Dog Bowl Concert Series continues with East Bound And Down (Aug. 21), Audacity Brass Band (Sept. 18) and The Kings (Oct. 2).
Check blackdogsalvage.com and grizzlygoatmusic.com for more info.