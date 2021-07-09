cutNscratch: New music from Floyd County-based record labels

Another Mountain Fever band, Linda Lay & Springfield Exit, is playing The Floyd Country Store on July 17. Check out the details at floydcountrystore.com/events.

Get more via mountainfever.com.

Old-time lunch chatWhat are you doing for lunch on Friday? Virginia Tech is inviting you to sit down at your device and hear from Fiddlin’ Earl White.

The old-time musician, who has been a fixture at The Floyd Country Store and downtown Floyd’s farmers market, will be part of the Moss Arts Center’s free online series, “In the Moment: Artists and Their Work.” White represents the Black tradition in old-time music and dance, and has for four decades.

White, co-founder of the Big Indian Farm Artisan Bakery, will be appearing from the event he hosts at the Willis farm, the Big Indian Fiddle Jam, according to an email from the Moss.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Register to catch the 45-minute chat, which Moss Arts Center director of programming Margaret Lawrence will moderate, at artscenter.vt.edu/experiences/in-the-moment-earl-white.html.