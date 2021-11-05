cutNscratch: New music from Radford native Andrew Rose Gregory, Poe Mack, others

There was a time when it seemed like Andrew Rose Gregory had a future as a folk/rock singer and songwriter. Turned out his future was more in the viral video realm.

The Radford native is part of The Gregory Brothers, which released one viral joint after another in recent years. The “Bed Intruder” video got 150 million YouTube views, and other efforts including “Songify the News” got multiple millions, as well. See them all at www.youtube.com/c/gregorybrothers/featured. The madness continues.

Still, a pocket of Southwest Virginia music fans might remember his gigs at places like Kirk Avenue Music Hall, where he would play his own compelling music. This columnist thinks “Vicker Switch” is one of the coolest folk songs of the century from a Southwest Virginia-born act. See and hear a live version at youtu.be/fDfR_u659Qc.

Now the Brooklyn, New York-based Gregory is back in the business of making original music and releasing it to the world, and by gum, he did a good one in “Sketched Twice,” an album due for release on Thursday.