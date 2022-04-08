cutNscratch: Old hand back at Fret Mill's helm

For 42 years, Fret Mill Music Co. has been a downtown mainstay. It has been a hangout as well as a music market for countless folk, and for the past 15 months, it has been doing great under Marie Anderson’s ownership.

Anderson, though, said she had found that owning the store was one too many things. Among her regrets was missed family time, and when her mother died recently, she was ready to close the store. Ken Rattenbury, the Fret Mill’s original owner, stepped in to buy it back. They completed the paperwork Tuesday, and Thursday was Rattenbury’s first day minding the shop again.

“I’m going to miss the customers,” Anderson said. “A lot of people came in and said, ‘I was Ken’s first customer.’ A lot of people believed they were Ken’s first customer. But all their stories were really great.”

She can continue her focus on her shelter for cats with feline immunodeficiency virus, continue her local live music performance schedule and, most importantly, spend more time with her father than she was previously able, while having time for a personal life.

Rattenbury, who sold the store in order to retire, is happy to return, as Anderson has maintained a staff that he can trust, and his role will not consume all of his time, he said.

“She did a great job,” Rattenbury, 72, said. “They had record sales last year, and she just wanted to pursue other interests … The staff here is very good, and with me coming in on a part-time basis to do the accounting, payroll, fill in when somebody’s sick, if that works, I’m going to stay with it for a reasonable amount of time.

“People expect it to be here, and I didn’t realize how much people liked coming in, so I hope we’ve reached the status of the Roanoke [Weiner] Stand.”

Old dance, new nameA Nutcracker Ballet production scheduled to visit Roanoke in November has changed its name after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The traveling show formerly known as Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is now called NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet, according to the company that produces it. An email from Pittsfield, Massachusetts-based Talmi Entertainment quoted its founder, Akiva Talmi, whose family came to America from Odessa, Ukraine.

“Talmi Entertainment unequivocally rejects this war on Ukraine,” Talmi said in the email. “Our central message in bringing dance to America has always been one of peace and unity. This name change is consistent with the founding values reflected in our earliest projects: the First International Glasnost Festival and the Kozlov’s Leap to Freedom tour, which came about as Communism collapsed.”

The Massachusetts troupe, which has been around for more than a quarter century, has visited Roanoke multiple times with the classic production. Multiple members are based in Ukraine but have escaped, while two performers have purposefully remained, according to the email.

It returns to Jefferson Center on Nov. 22, and tickets go on sale Monday via Nutcracker.com. Here’s hoping this international nightmare is long over by curtain.

“Do a little dance … “Berglund Center this week announced the first two shows of its Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert series, at Elmwood Park. The oldies parade starts with disco kings KC & The Sunshine Band on June 4, with Patty Smyth (of Scandal) opening. It continues on June 17 with ‘80s soft rockers Air Supply, and fellow Australian act Little River Band opening.

Tickets went on sale Friday at the venue’s box office, 853-5483, and berglundcenter.live. They’re $38 in advance, $43 day of show for KC & The Sunshine Band, with a VIP table for up to eight going for $700 (that includes a $10 food voucher and two drink tickets per person). Air Supply tix are $41 advance, $46 day of and $700 for a VIP table.

Berglund Center will announce more Vinyl Vault series acts over the next three Mondays.

Kanye drops out of Coachella concertsNews emerged this week that the hot mess formerly known as Kanye West has withdrawn from both of his scheduled headline performances at Coachella.

The California desert festival, the biggest of the year, always has options. The two-weekend event, which runs April 15-17 and 22-24, quickly booked Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd to replace the Ye dates. Really, the more pressing concern is Ye himself.

It’s been a Ye spiral in recent months, and there is no need to get into the Kim and Pete and Trevor and Instagram of it all. It has been widely reported that he suffers from bipolar disorder, and that is a helluva condition, from my observed experience of at least a couple of good friends. For years, the best medications for it have been problematic for those who take them.

It’s almost a sport for people to hate Ye, and it’s pretty obvious that he knows that. Get into the depression end of the spectrum on that deal, and man, that’s scary. That said, it’s just not cool to make anything you’d call art that depicts you beheading your romantic rival, much less constantly hassling your ex, who has made it clear that it’s over.

The gossip mill reports he is seeking help, whatever that means to him. It would be amazing if that help — as it would be for anyone riding a seemingly endless emotional roller coaster — looked healthy and productive and groundbreaking, like the Kanye West of old.

We’re rooting for him to get better.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.