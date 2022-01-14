cutNscratch: Opera Roanoke gets NEA grant for tenor Lawrence Brownlee's 'passion project;' The Coves Amphitheater announces The Mavericks

A song cycle from an internationally recognized tenor is worth a $15,000 grant for Opera Roanoke.

The National Endowment of the Arts is giving the money to the local arts organization to present Cycles of My Being: A Recital with Lawrence Brownlee, according to an Opera Roanoke news release this week.

The Florida-based Brownlee, in demand for performances worldwide, wrote Cycles of My Being as a passion project, with composer Tyshawn Sorey and poet Terrance Hayes, both of whom are MacArthur Genius Grant winners, according to information Opera Roanoke provided.

Brownlee premiered the collection in 2018, at Opera Philadelphia, and has since performed it at venues including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. He, Sorey and Hayes wrote it as a reflection on being black in America.

“The edgy, minimalist compositions support a series of politically charged lyrics … that will chill any listener,” British Theatre Guide wrote.

The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote of a Nov. 2020, COVID-era, digital streaming presentation: “Though some works convey their messages with the kind of music that urges the listener to walk miles in someone else’s shoes, Cycles of My Being asserts itself in ways that are more likely to allow a communion among souls.”

It is scheduled for one performance, May 1 at Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall. The project is one of 1,248 in the United States, and the only one in Virginia selected to receive the NEA grant. The national organization granted $28.8 million in what Opera Roanoke said was the first round of fiscal year 2022 funding.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this highly competitive grant from the NEA to support Cycles of My Being,” Brooke Tolley, Opera Roanoke’s general director, said in the news release. “This project is one in which we hope to bring more of our community together for an experience that will have a lasting impact.”

Get more information and check for tickets at operaroanoke.org. Learn more about Brownlee at lawrencebrownlee.com. Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video of Brownlee, with pianist Myra Huang, performing the cycle’s “Inhale, Exhale.”

Music at The Coves AmphitheaterThe second season at a Franklin County outdoor venue will feature country act The Mavericks, along with smooth jazz king Kenny G.

The Coves Amphitheater, in Union Hall, will have its second full season next to Smith Mountain Lake, after presenting concerts last year that raised $16,000 for charity, according to a news release from the venue.

Kenny G was supposed to play there last year, but that show was a COVID-19 postponement. It was rescheduled to May 22, and tickets remain. The Mavericks, led by powerful crooner Raul Malo, are scheduled for June 11. Go to covesatsml.com for information on and tickets for both shows. More announcements are coming, the news release read.

The site will look a bit different. A main concert field that last year sloped toward the stage has been landscaped into two tiers, according to the news release. With those tiers will come new ticket types, “field” and “gold.”

After last year’s season, which included such acts as Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Douglas, Tommy Emmanuel, Paul Thorn, Tab Benoit and a triple-bill of Ana Popvic, Eric Gales and Mike Zito, we’re very curious to see what the venue will put on in 2022.

