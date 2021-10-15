cutNscratch: PBS streaming Grandin Theatre Film Lab shorts; Salty Pretzel Band at Twisted Track

It’s Saturday morning. The week was long. It was stressful. We had too many glances outside to see how nice it was while we sat indoors, figuratively tied to our work machines.

Saturday brings a freedom respite. Some of us are going to want to head out, and there are so many options. Check out this week’s Top Tickets pages for the musical happenings, via bit.ly/TRTtopTix.

It might be raining, the forecasts say. Maybe you just want to couch out, then. Here’s a cool idea for streaming entertainment. Blue Ridge PBS recently launched a streaming and on-demand video channel called ECHO. From noon today to midnight tomorrow, you can check out a Grandin Theatre Film Lab marathon.

The focus is final projects from film lab students over the past four years, including regional Emmy Award-winning short films. Read more about some of those winners at bit.ly/TRTgrandinEmmys.

The films can be found at a playlist, so you can watch them any time, regardless of whether you’re in front of a screen on Saturday.