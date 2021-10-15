cutNscratch: PBS streaming Grandin Theatre Film Lab shorts; Salty Pretzel Band at Twisted Track

It’s Saturday morning. The week was long. It was stressful. We had too many glances outside to see how nice it was while we sat indoors, figuratively tied to our work machines.
Saturday brings a freedom respite. Some of us are going to want to head out, and there are so many options. Check out this week’s Top Tickets pages for the musical happenings, via bit.ly/TRTtopTix.
It might be raining, the forecasts say. Maybe you just want to couch out, then. Here’s a cool idea for streaming entertainment. Blue Ridge PBS recently launched a streaming and on-demand video channel called ECHO. From noon today to midnight tomorrow, you can check out a Grandin Theatre Film Lab marathon.
The focus is final projects from film lab students over the past four years, including regional Emmy Award-winning short films. Read more about some of those winners at bit.ly/TRTgrandinEmmys.
The films can be found at a playlist, so you can watch them any time, regardless of whether you’re in front of a screen on Saturday.
“I had seen these films at the end of year presentations at the theatre, and knew that they deserved a bigger audience and a home where they can be saved all in one place,” Blue Ridge PBS’s Tom Landon, who is on the Grandin’s board of directors, said in an email exchange.
The playlist features 25 shorts, and you can bookmark it from this address: bit.ly/GrandinLabPlaylist.
Maybe I should change this column’s name to cutNpaste? Anyway, ECHO is on the air at channel 15.5 and streaming at www.blueridgepbs.org/echo. Get more film lab info at grandintheatre.com/film-lab.
“I like to think of it as a curated channel for the community, as it includes both content produced by the station AND programs produced by area nonprofits, educational institutions and individuals,” Landon wrote. “We’re actively seeking content from the community.”
Local filmmakers or other organizations looking for more info can reach him via tlandon@blueridgepbs.org.
On a semi-related note, your columnist visited the Grandin on Thursday to screen the first two episodes of “Dopesick.” That Hulu series was born from the book of the same name, which Landon’s betrothed, former The Roanoke Times colleague and best-selling author Beth Macy, wrote.
Very intense.
If you want a bigger platform experience than your laptop of phone can deliver, The Floyd Country Store is hosting Macy for a “Dopesick” screening on Wednesday. Hit bit.ly/DopesickFloydCountry for details.
Salty pretzels
with lederhosen
at Twisted TrackIn case no one has noticed, it’s mid-October. I mean, time has flown that fast. Maybe we should say mid-Oktober. And Oktober, of course, means Oktoberfest. It’s a time to cosplay as Bavarians, with the shorts and the suspenders and the funny hats, and listen to oom-pah music.
We oversimplify! A group of Kazim Shriners has it correct, though, and will put its music on display today at Twisted Track Brewpub.
The Salty Pretzel Band, from the Roanoke shriners’ temple, will lay down brass-laden Alpenländische Volksmusik starting at 6:30 p.m., show organizer John Stump wrote in an email exchange. The group requests a $10 donation, but no one will be turned away. The money funds the band.
Twisted Track patrons are familiar with the venue’s pretzels, but other German-style food specials will be on the menu, along with an Oktoberfest brew.
“True to the Munich Oktoberfest, we will ask the audience to participate in many toasts throughout the evening,” Stump wrote.
Here’s a sample, courtesy of trumpet man Stump (with whom, for full disclosure, this columnist has shared a stage or two, for rocking purposes): “Ein Prosit, Ein Prosit [a toast, a toast] der Gemütlichkeit [to cheer and good times].”
The band, which will be decked out in authentic attire, encourages its audience to do the same. So get the dirndls and lederhosen out of mothballs.
Musical instrument donationsThe Feel Good Tour has begun its 16th year of giving free instruments to children who can’t afford them. Hurricane Katrina and its subsequent, devastating flooding inspired this charitable group, which Roanoke area musicians Bill Hudson and Al Coffey spearhead.
If you have instruments to donate, visit unitedpeacerelief.org/feel-good-tour/ or contact Hudson via liberty1street@gmail.com.
Roanoke dogs on TVNow your boy is an editor, and he receives emails that have nothing to do with music, but that are highly entertaining, anyway. Here’s one to which you can set your TV watching schedule.
A Roanoke dog sport team, Head or Tails Flyball Club, went to Indianapolis for a competition and made it to the championship. Check out the jock pups at 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. Get more info on the flyballers at headsortailsflyball.com.