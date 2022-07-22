cutNscratch: Pop culture gone wild

What a week for entertainment news.

Bots won on social media against both Amber Heard and the “Justice League” producers.

The feds will not prosecute Triumph the Insult Comic Dog (aka Robert Smigel) for hanging around the U.S. Capitol after hours (that case was No. 1 for him to poop on).

Joe Rogan joked to a podcast audience about shooting Los Angeles’ homeless population.

Ricky Martin’s nephew dropped accusations of incest and domestic violence against Martin after raising a stir by filing them in the first place.

Fist-pumper-turned-run-for-your-lifer Sen. Josh Hawley became a meme, complete with “Yakety Sax” and “Chariots of Fire” soundtracks.

And your columnist just completed one of the longest leads he has ever written for this publication.

Bet Aaron Lewis will do his bit to add to this week’s weirdness when he takes the stage in front of a sold out Dr Pepper Park crowd on Saturday. Lewis is anti-vax, pro-Putin, anti-Bruce Springsteen and pro-Tucker Carlson (whom he considered to be a “news” show, he told the L.A. Times), and videos show him talking about that stuff onstage.

In fact, he has every right to say exactly what he wants, thank Jah for the First Amendment. However, if you agree with Lewis, a musical entertainer, but also think that LeBron James should shut up and dribble or that George Clooney should shut up and act, etc., ad nauseum, then you might want to read the following words:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Go ahead. Read it again. We all should. Still, it’s fair for each of us to consider what someone else says, then determine whether he, she or they are full of it. To quote that philosphical paragon, Pee Wee Herman: “I know you are. But what am I?”

Anyway, how about some local music news …

Palmyra, from Floyd via Boston via Harrisonburg via Roanoke (home town of the folk/Americana trio’s Willis Landon) is playing Newport Folk Festival. The act has a 1:15 p.m. Saturday set at the Illiterate Light Bike Stage. Illiterate Light is a Nashville-based rock duo that has built such a reputation that it gets to curate its own Newport stage. In a bit of trivia, IL’s Jeff Gorman has a rocker for a father — original Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman. Landon’s mother has a wee bit of fame as well: She’s “Dopesick” author Beth Macy.

Catch Palmyra at FloydFest next week. The two acts will get back together for a September tour. Illiterate Light, which once played the old Billy’s Barn in a Bazaar of Roanoke presentation and now is signed to indie powerhouse label Thirty Tigers, will be headlining.

Sheila Silverstein for years did the marketing and public relations for Harvester Performance Center, in Rocky Mount. These days, she’s in charge of WZBB-FM (B99.9), in Henry County’s Stanleytown, and the station has won The Virginia Association of Broadcasters award for small market promotion. She created a contest for listeners’ photos with their grills, and the winner took $200 worth of beef and grill products. Congrats to Silverstein, and we’re glad she’s still out there rocking in the music world.