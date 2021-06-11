cutNscratch: Production teams get back to work

The live music scene has burst back to life in recent weeks. That means more than just bands jamming and fans dancing.
It is bringing the region’s production scene back to life, too.
Rooster Walk’s series of mini-festivals, which concluded in Martinsville last month with Moe.morial Day Weekend, knocked any rust off backstage crews. 81 Productions, a regional lighting company based in the Roanoke Valley, was ready.
That outfit had worked to scrape said oxidation last winter, with a series of shows called The Space Shop Sessions. The crew used its building and lights, and teamed with sound techs and camera folks, to present livestreamed concerts from Isaac Hadden Project, GOTE, Virginia Electric, Half Moon and The Jared Stout Band.
Visit facebook.com/81Productionsinc and you can watch them now.
Or go see all these acts live, because they’ve all opened their performance schedule spigots, as COVID-19 restrictions have dropped.
After finishing off the Rooster Walk event, which featured jamband icon moe., the 81 team headed for North Carolina, where it has been working the Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival of Music & Dance site.
Shakori Hills organizers, improvising in COVID times, put together a 10-concert series with limited admission and pod-style seating to replace the annual springtime festival.
It started April 17 with Keller Williams and will end Saturday with festival founder Donna the Buffalo. Sam Bush Band, Del McCoury Band and Galactic are among the acts that have played the series at the Chatham County site. Last weekend’s event featured The Wood Brothers on June 4 and Rising Appalachia on June 5.
81 has worked the entire series, and the crew will head to Trumansburg, New York, in July, where it will work Donna the Buffalo’s other festival baby, Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance.
“It’s been a ton of fun and some amazing shows!” 81 Productions’ Berkeley Dent said in a messenger conversation.
Lessons about community arose from the Space Shop Sessions, he wrote.
“The saying you don’t know what you have until it’s gone was never truer [than] in 2020,” Dent wrote. “The Space Shop Sessions brought a great team of Roanoke’s production folks and bands together (safely) while feeding the area’s need for live music. Filming those five episodes reminded us of what we have and what we can do as a team.”
Jazz (again) in JulyAmong the many festivals disrupted last year due to the dratted C-bug was the Salem Jazz in July Festival. It happened last year, but at Salem Memorial Ballpark, instead of its traditional home at Longwood Park.
The event is back at Longwood on July 17, for its 20th anniversary. The bill includes Chip McNeill, who led Virginia Tech’s jazz studies program when he played the very first fest. He returns to Salem a Grammy Award-winner and nominee who has played with Frank Sinatra, Arturo Sandoval, Maynard Ferguson, Natalie Cole, Dizzy Gillespie, Nat Adderly and more. These days, McNeill chairs the University of Illinois’ jazz performance program.
He will lead the festival’s Chick Corea tribute set. Also on stage playing music that the late Corea wrote and performed will be festival organizer Lenny Marcus (piano, synthesizer), bassist Rick Edberg, drummer Robert Jospe, guitarist Brian Mesko, flutist Ken Hitchcock and singer Sue Mallory.
That has the potential to be one of the hottest jazz sets heard in years in the valley, and there have been a lot of hot jazz sets played in these parts.
Also on the bill are Chupacabras, J-Stop Latin Soul and the James Lagueux Band.
Music video of the weekOrange Culture, from Salem and Roanoke, has been spending lots of time both in its rehearsal basement and on Roanoke Valley stages. We caught the band on Thursday night at Martin’s Downtown. Visit this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video of a number from the first set.