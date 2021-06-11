cutNscratch: Production teams get back to work

Jazz (again) in JulyAmong the many festivals disrupted last year due to the dratted C-bug was the Salem Jazz in July Festival. It happened last year, but at Salem Memorial Ballpark, instead of its traditional home at Longwood Park.

The event is back at Longwood on July 17, for its 20th anniversary. The bill includes Chip McNeill, who led Virginia Tech’s jazz studies program when he played the very first fest. He returns to Salem a Grammy Award-winner and nominee who has played with Frank Sinatra, Arturo Sandoval, Maynard Ferguson, Natalie Cole, Dizzy Gillespie, Nat Adderly and more. These days, McNeill chairs the University of Illinois’ jazz performance program.

He will lead the festival’s Chick Corea tribute set. Also on stage playing music that the late Corea wrote and performed will be festival organizer Lenny Marcus (piano, synthesizer), bassist Rick Edberg, drummer Robert Jospe, guitarist Brian Mesko, flutist Ken Hitchcock and singer Sue Mallory.

That has the potential to be one of the hottest jazz sets heard in years in the valley, and there have been a lot of hot jazz sets played in these parts.

Also on the bill are Chupacabras, J-Stop Latin Soul and the James Lagueux Band.

Music video of the weekOrange Culture, from Salem and Roanoke, has been spending lots of time both in its rehearsal basement and on Roanoke Valley stages. We caught the band on Thursday night at Martin’s Downtown. Visit this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video of a number from the first set.

