cutNscratch: PUSH.audio pushes further

Roanoke-born PUSH.audio continues to get high level placements for its original music.
The collective’s creative director, Scott “Chris Prythm” Dudley, co-wrote “Queen,” a song featured in an ABC promo spot for its upcoming TV pilot, “Queens.” The show, about a popular girl group reuniting after 20 years, features pop hit-makers Brandy and Eve.
See the promo at instagram.com/p/CPCTlo9jVw4 or visit push.audio/2021/05/19/i-am-em-queens-it-up-queens to hear the whole number, which features Los Angeles-based Dudley’s collaborator, I.Am.Em.
PUSH was involved with a new National Geographic podcast as well. “A Reckoning in Tulsa” details the history of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which destroyed the vibrant Greenwood neighborhood and left what some believe to be 300 Black Tulsans dead, buried in unmarked graves. The podcast reports an estimate of $600 million in generational wealth lost.
It has taken the century since then for the public to even begin to reckon with the racist destruction of a “Black Wall Street,” along with the neighborhood’s homes and families, in large part due to the white power structure’s coverup.
The podcast, at nationalgeographic.com/podcasts/article/episode-3-a-reckoning-in-tulsa, credits PUSH.audio’s Thomas Ryan as the episode’s music composer, with Dudley and George “Young Observe” Trent as music consultants.
McKinney joins Free Radio
Another member of the valley’s musical diaspora, Debrissa McKinney, always has something going on in her adopted hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. The latest is a hip-hop project with a new album on the way.
McKinney, a James River High School graduate, has added the group Free Radio to her high-class resume. The duo expanded to a quartet, with McKinney delivering vocals on the May 29 release, “EARthWORMS,” which she said in a message exchange is a play on “earworms.”
Free Radio plays an album release party that day at vaunted Asheville venue the Orange Peel. The music was a respite for McKinney in the pandemic time.
“I’m so happy with this album,” she wrote. “It’s crazy, it saved my brain from itself. I was all discouraged from not performing. … We birthed one for the books.”
Free Radio classifies itself as “cosmic Appalachian hip-hop,” and the album’s vibes sync with that phrase. Be sure to look out for it next Saturday, via freeradio4all.com. It’s an engaging and promising project for McKinney, whose work with another Asheville-based act, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, won her Grammy Award recognition.
The singer and saxophonist has toured and recorded with the likes of Laura Reed and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. She is still a member of Empire Strikes Brass, which played regularly in Southwest Virginia before the c-bug hit. She said that she would be back in Roanoke with that act soon as possible.
FloydFest’s SUV
This year’s FloydFest finds the event taking on new corporate partners. The latest, and maybe biggest, is the Ford Bronco. The storied SUV is its “Official Automotive Partner,” the festival announced on social media channels.
Fest-goers can see the 2021 two-door and four-door Broncos and the Bronco Sport on site, according to an Instagram post. It’s not the Christian Breeden-built, fire-breathing dragon car of festivals past, but surely something can be arranged.
Video at roanoke.com
As the live music world was flowering this month, a band that had spent the past year hunkered down in Boston returned to its Virginia roots. Palmyra, which formed among friends at James Madison University, meant to start its career up there last year, but you know what happened next.
The band’s recent show, a private gig in Roanoke, was its second, ever, Roanoke native Willis Landon, the band’s mandolinist/bassist/singer told the small gathering high above town. Go to this story at roanoke.com to hear Palmyra playing an original, “Stain.”