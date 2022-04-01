cutNscratch: Remembering Taylor Hawkins; FloydFest gets funny; Lime Kiln releases lineup

I had no idea who Taylor Hawkins was the first time I saw him play drums. It was decades ago, when Alanis Morrisette was blowing up with her “Jagged Little Pill” album and making the late night TV shows.

Memory tells me that it was “Saturday Night Live” where I first saw Hawkins beating the absolute crap out of his drum set, with 10/10 feel, accuracy and groove. Or maybe it was “Late Show with David Letterman.” No matter. It was the playing itself that stuck. The kid’s energy was something different, elevating, and it made the music better. As a drummer, I was super jealous, and I wanted to hear more of him.

I would. We all would. Hawkins took his unique energy and power to the Foo Fighters, where he joined another great drummer, Dave Grohl, to carve out a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career that ended on March 27 with his unexpected death in Bogota, Columbia, while the Foos were on tour.

Hawkins was 50, and judging from video on YouTube from his final performance, a few days earlier at the Lollapalooza Argentina festival, he had a lifetime more to give as a performer. Grohl, the former Nirvana drummer who fronted the Foos on guitar and vocals, loved to switch spots with Hawkins during the band’s concerts. Hawkins showed that he could move a stadium from up front as well as he could from behind his Gretsch drums, coaxing a singalong on Queen’s “Someone To Love.”

Of course, Foo Fighters canceled the rest of their international tour. It’s difficult to imagine that the band will carry on. Grohl replaced himself on the kit with a guy that he repeatedly called the best on the planet. But they were best friends, as well. This situation feels more like Led Zeppelin than The Who.

That said, The Rolling Stones have apparently done it, adding another of the planet’s greatest drummers, Steve Jordan, after Charlie Watts’ passed away — and that musical partnership and friendship had lasted decades longer. There’s nothing wrong with it, especially if those involved still love playing music together.

That’ll be a wait-and-see deal for the Foos, but until then, condolences from this corner of the world to Hawkins’ bandmates and friends, and especially to his family.

Lime Kiln announces lineupOne of Virginia’s most beautifully atmospheric concert spots is ready to resume musical business.

Lime Kiln Theater, in Lexington, announced a lineup on Thursday that includes Sierra Hull, Dan Tyminski Band, Chris Knight, Aoife O’Donovan, Madison Cunningham, Tim O’Brien and The Milk Carton Kids.

The outdoor venue’s season begins on May 21 with O’Donovan and opening act The Wildmans (from Floyd County). It closes on Oct. 8 with The Steel Wheels and opener Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno. Two Saturdays per month in-between mix high quality music with dreamy scenery.

Go to bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT to see the full list of shows, or visit limekilntheater.org for tickets.

FloydFest gets funnyIt’s been all about music, arts and food at FloydFest, but now you can add comedy to the vibe.

The festival, scheduled to run July 27-31, announced this week that it has added what it calls the FloydFest Comedy Showcase, and it will feature one of its longtime stage MCs, Rob Ruthenberg. (Full disclosure, Ruthenberg is a buddy of mine and a former radio colleague.)

While he’ll be doing stand-up sets, you can also look for long-form improvisation from the “FloydFest Family Players” — Johnny Camacho, Brian Sallade and John Bryant.

Should be a hoot.

FloydFest also announced more musical performers — Jesse Daniel Edwards, Ben de la Cour, Maya de Vitry, Austin Litz, cryptoWAVEradio and Kentucky Ruckus. Coincidentally, you can catch Kentucky Ruckus tonight at Martin’s Downtown, and cryptoWAVEradio on Wednesday at 5 Points Music Sanctuary.

Lake Street Dive, Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crew Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King and Ann Wilson are atop the bill for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat.

Check out floydfest.com for more info and tickets.

Hollywood stuffWho hasn’t seen a Bruce Willis movie? Who hasn’t been entertained? He’s made a million flicks, including “Die Hard,” “Pulp Fiction” and “12 Monkeys,” and he’s rocked a lot of them.

So it was sad to read that Willis made a bunch of his recent flicks while apparently suffering from such memory loss that he didn’t even know why he was on set. The Los Angeles Times reported this week that Willis — whose family announced his aphasia diagnosis and departure from movie-making — was so bad off in recent years that “nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being.” Read the truly disturbing story at lat.ms/3NAbpnh.

Trolling the wires for copy last week, I saw that Willis had received the satirical Golden Raspberry award for an eight-picture body of work so bad that the Razzies created a category to dishonor him. On Thursday, the organization rescinded that “award.” according to indiewire.com.

On the same day, The Razzies also rescinded their nomination for Shelly Duvall as worst actress for “The Shining,” from 42 years ago, indiewire.com reported, due to reports that director Stanley Kubrick mistreated Duvall on set.

Strange times, indeed.

