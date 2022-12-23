cutNscratch: Rives on the Road returns to Henry County; January Jams returns to Abingdon; Christmas song from Jonathan Barker

Three years have passed since Martinsville lost the Rives Theatre in a fire. Venue organizers, including the folks who put on Rooster Walk, had made it a valued spot for live music.

They didn’t give up, though. Instead, they founded a concert series, Rives On the Road. The series returns in 2023, and season passes are on sale. Organizers this week announced the first three of at least five shows at locations across Martinsville and Henry County.

Roots-rockers Yarn will open things Feb. 18, with a Simon & Garfunkel tribute set at Forest Park Country Club, in Martinsville. The Jared Stout Band will open the concert, which will feature a catered dinner and open bar.

A Doc Watson tribute concert, Doc at 100, is set for March 11 at the Historic John D. Bassett event center, in Bassett. The show will feature performers including two of Watson’s former accompanists, T. Michael Coleman and Jack Lawrence.

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country is set for March 17 at the New College Institute, in Martinsville, with the TC Carter Band opening the show.

Season tickets that include free entry to the Yarn show are on sale for $125, according to a Rooster Walk news release. Those passes are transferrable for any show. Single-show tickets are on sale, too, and you can find the full selection at roosterwalk.eventbrite.com. In a throwback method, check the prices and send a check, written to Arts at the Rives, to P.O. Box 3067 Martinsville VA 24115.

Follow Rooster Walk’s evolving festival and concert series lineups at roosterwalk.com/upcoming-shows.

January Jams returns to Abingdon

A sweet series in Abingdon, like a lot of live music events, went dark during COVID-19. The town’s January Jams are back.

Americana and bluegrass master Tim O’Brien brings his band to the Barter Theatre to start the festivities on Jan. 14. In a three-day whirlwind, soul-slinging Mike Farris plays the venue on Jan. 19; Jon Stickley Trio, with Songs from the Road Band, hits on the next night; and Fireside Collective, with Olivia Jo, happens Jan. 21. Dave Eggar & Friends (Jan. 27) and Jim Lauderdale (Jan. 28) complete the series.

Check bartertheatre.com/calendar for tickets.

Night Ranger coming to Berglund

“Don’t tell me you love me. Don’t tell me you love me. I don’t want to know.”

Those are the first words that come to mind at this desk whenever the band Night Ranger appears. In second place is the “Sister Christian” scene from “Boogie Nights.” Both references flashed this week, when Berglund Center announced that the band was scheduled to play the venue complex’s theater on Feb. 6.

Tickets are $69.75, $54.75, $39.75 and $34.75, on sale at the venue’s box office (avoid pesky fees) 540-853-5483 and berglundcenter.live.

This flashy rock band with ballads from the 1980s still features three original members — bassist/vocalist Jack Blades, singing drummer Kelly Keagy and guitarist Brad Gillis.

John Cowan coming to Floyd Country Store

You love newgrass music? One of its great voices is coming to Floyd.

Singer and bassist John Cowan is bringing his Newgrass All-Stars to The Floyd Country Store for two nights. Feb. 18 is already sold out, so the venue added Feb. 19, a Sunday, to the schedule, and you’d better move fast because that’s likely to sell out, too.

Cowan is an otherworldly singer who, of course, came to attention decades ago as part of New Grass Revival, with Bela Fleck, Sam Bush and Pat Flynn. After that band split up in 1989, Cowan did a wide variety of different projects. These days, his money gig is touring with The Doobie Brothers, where his bass guitar work and harmony vocals are a more-than-great fit.

The Newgrass All-Stars are fiddler Shad Cobb, banjo man Scott Vestal, guitarist Jim Hurst and multi-instrumentalist Johnny Staats.

Tickets are $38 at aftontickets.com. Visit floydcountrystore.com to see what else The Crooked Road major venue has scheduled.

Locally-sourced Christmas music

Jonathan Barker, a fine keyboardist and singer, has a new song out, a bossa nova-flavored number called “Christmas Time.”

Barker, whose Rolodex (are we still using those?) is loaded with talented players, has help on this via a verse and a chorus from singer Melissa Mesko. Saxophonist/vocalist Willis Greenstreet, percussionist/singer Jason Hoffheins, singer Julie Gruver and string players Camellia Delk and Hannah Cox fill things out sweetly.

Use the link jonathanbarker.hearnow.com/christmas-time to take you to your favorite streamer.

Happy holidays from cutNscratch

The American holiday season for years has been part of a “culture war” over how we greet each other during the season. It’s super petty and divisive to get wound up over this stuff.

Your columnist doesn’t mind saying “Merry Christmas,” but I keep in mind that some folks are celebrating Hanukkah (which began Dec. 18 and ends on Monday) and Kwanzaa (Monday-Jan. 1). And let’s not forget New Year’s Day, which closes the holiday season. As many before me have noted: It just seems friendlier to include everyone in December. Don’t @ me (are we still doing that?).

So happy holidays from this desk, where I’m hoping for warmth, safety and happiness for all y’all, whatever you celebrate, or if you don’t celebrate at all.