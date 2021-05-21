cutNscratch: Roanoke-born PUSH.audio pushes further

The singer and saxophonist has toured and recorded with the likes of Laura Reed and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. She is still a member of Empire Strikes Brass, which played regularly in Southwest Virginia before the c-bug hit. She said that she would be back in Roanoke with that act soon as possible.

FloydFest’s SUV

This year’s FloydFest finds the event taking on new corporate partners. The latest, and maybe biggest, is the Ford Bronco. The storied SUV is its “Official Automotive Partner,” the festival announced on social media channels.

Fest-goers can see the 2021 two-door and four-door Broncos and the Bronco Sport on site, according to an Instagram post. It’s not the Christian Breeden-built, fire-breathing dragon car of festivals past, but surely something can be arranged.

Video at roanoke.com

As the live music world was flowering this month, a band that had spent the past year hunkered down in Boston returned to its Virginia roots. Palmyra, which formed among friends at James Madison University, meant to start its career up there last year, but you know what happened next.

The band’s recent show, a private gig in Roanoke, was its second, ever, Roanoke native Willis Landon, the band’s mandolinist/bassist/singer told the small gathering high above town. Go to this story at roanoke.com to hear Palmyra playing an original, “Stain.”

