cutNscratch: Roanoke comics remember Norm Macdonald

“Two people can have the same joke, and it takes a special kind of person to deliver it,” Douty said. “I think you’re born with that talent. I don’t think you can train it. My very best friend knows my set inside and out. It is a very different set when she says it.”

For Curtiss, it was about the way Macdonald surprised audiences.

“Norm had this fantastic way he would tell his stories and his jokes, it was like he was always thinking of something, and at the same time thinking of something else,” Curtiss said. “And somehow it would always tie together in some loose way. It was never really obvious. But the way he did that, it was as close to brilliant with the misdirection. He was almost like a ventriloquist … without a dummy.

“It was misdirection at his best, I would think, just funny to watch.”

Getting back out thereNeither Douty nor Curtiss worked much during the pandemic. Douty, an often-touring comic, wound up getting a day job, though she hopes to resume some road work after she gets married today (congratulations, Melissa!). Curtiss fell back on his photography, and said he has been working a lot of auto racing tracks.