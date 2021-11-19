cutNscratch: Roanoke Music Lab students team up for beats with ‘808-Ray’

There is only one rule. “We gotta keep it clean, ‘cause it’s for the kids,” Cobbs said.

Jordan Harman Jefferson Center’s education and outreach coordinator sent a variety of compositions to Cobbs, whose beatmaking credits include Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Beyonce & Jay Z, Lil Wayne and Curren$y. Cobbs selected Felix Mendelssohn’s 1823 work, String Symphony in B Minor, then had his way with it. From there, the PH Orchestra covered the 808-Ray sample, and it was ready for more collaboration.

Jefferson Center had put out a call to Roanoke-area schools for beatmakers who wanted to work on the project. Many submitted samples of their work. Cobbs chose eight, though due to scheduling, seven wound up working with him at the music lab in July.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was a little nervous at first, because I wasn’t sure how good I was going to do at being a teacher, because I’ve never been in that position, but it ended up being really dope,” Cobbs said. “I learned a little bit from them, too, in the way that they approached their music. And every one of them was just dope in their own unique way. So it was a good experience.”

Harmon said he was most impressed with the way the young men worked together, recognizing and encouraging each beatmaker’s strengths.