cutNscratch: Roanoke percussionist loses gear in fire; Rhythm Doctors' singer dies

The holiday season is, by cliche, a joyous time. But it sucks for lots of us.

If you have been around the Roanoke Valley’s music and dance scene, you know Vladimir Espinosa’s work. It hasn’t been a great season for percussionist Espinosa. The Cuban-born musician and dancer — whose gigs include Music Road Co, Cinémathèque, JStop Latin Soul, Solazo and Los Gatos — lost almost all of his gear on Dec. 22, in a storage area fire at his home.

High-value congas, timbales and an array of international percussion instruments burned in the blaze.

Espinosa, 58, said he was on a show at the time the fire broke out. With his genre variety, all the equipment was necessary, but it amounted to more than tools for his many jobs, he wrote in a message exchange.

“I am going through this stage of grieving of losing instruments that had been part of my [musical life] since coming from Cuba,” wrote Espinosa, who has been in Roanoke since 2001. “These instruments were very dear to me because they were worth more [than monetary] value.”

They included an African udu drum; Brazilian cuica and berimbau; and an Argentenian bombo leguero; along with claves, chekere, batas drums, a drum set, castanets, microtones, speakers and cables. Espinosa, whose work for Roanoke Ballet Theatre includes making backdrops and choreography props, also lost drills, a compressor, a circular saw and other tools.

“It’s going to be a long process to acquire instruments I had but I know many of the instruments I will not be able to get back because they were custom made, exotic and from my Afro Cuban culture,” wrote Espinosa, who has worked as a musician and dance instructor at multiple colleges and universities.

Espinosa, who said that he did not have renter’s insurance, started a Gofundme page, gofund.me/3a6e19ab, and is asking for $10,000. As of Friday afternoon, dozens of supporters had donated more than $4,500.

“I have received many messages because the people that know me know how difficult this loss has been,” Espinosa wrote. “I feel very thankful for the support I had received from the community and the musicians around the world …”

Goodbye to a front man

Joe Yates, lead singer for onetime Roanoke Valley nightclub powerhouse the Rhythm Doctors, has died. Yates, 73, died on Dec. 24.

Phillip Poff, a retired Franklin County educator who booked many shows around Roanoke in the 1980s, said that he made it a point to add the Salem-based Rhythm Doctors to bills with headlining blues man Delbert McClinton.

“At the old Alibi on Church Street, Delbert asked Joe up to sit in with his band on harmonica,” Poff wrote in an email exchange. “Joe was thrilled. In Radford at the old Bus Stop, Delbert stood side stage and watched the Doctors’ set.”

Yates’ day gig, with Salem city government, lasted more than 40 years, his friend and Rhythm Doctors’ band mate Jimmy Carroll posted on Facebook. He retired as the city’s director of planning and development. Meanwhile, the band continued with reunion dates and the occasional benefit show well into the 2000s.

Poff remembered Yates as the Salem “cool guy” who was also part of iconic Roanoke act The Kings, in that band’s early years.

“Losing Joe hurts,” Poff wrote in an email this week.