cutNscratch: Rutledge as Urban; Beach Boys to Harvester; RIP Betty Amos

Speaking of Rutledge and Dr Pepper Park, he and his erstwhile southern rock band, Crobar Cane, are scheduled to reconstitute and open there for 38 Special on Oct. 15.

Beach Boys, California Guitar Trio coming to Harvester

Another 2020 pandemic cancellation was the Beach Boys show at Harvester Performance Center. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 31, 2022, according to the venue. Tickets are on sale for the beach music hitmakers, whose hits include “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ USA” and “Kokomo.”

The Rocky Mount venue, in the same email this week, announced that the multi-genre fret burners California Guitar Trio will hit town on Nov. 19. Guitarist Trace “The Acoustic Ninja” Bundy will open. Tickets for that one are on sale, as well, at harvester-music.com.

Country music figure from Boones Mill dies

Betty Amos, a Roanoke Valley native who performed and wrote hit songs in Nashville, has died. Amos, 87, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, had suffered from dementia, according to Roanoke-area music historian Warren “Wick” Moorman (not to be confused with the onetime Roanoke railroad executive).